Financial Adviser at Liberty

We are looking to hire a financial advisor to join our team. You will be spending time talking to clients about their financial objectives and risk tolerance and then recommend an appropriate financial planning strategy

Responsibilities

Here are a few things that will be expected of you and not limited to.

Talk to clients to determine their financial situation, coverage, savings, investment needs and other information required to develop a Financial plan.

Answering client’s questions about their financial plan and strategies and giving financial advice.

Advising strategies for clients in insurance coverage, investment planning, cash management and other areas to help them reach financial objectives

Managing and updating client portfolios

Requirements

Matric (Grade 12) Compulsory

Smartphone

Sales/Tele sales experience

Desired Skills:

Written And Verbal Communication

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Medical Aid Contribution

Learn more/Apply for this position