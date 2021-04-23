Financial Manager at Simplify.Hr

Position Purpose:
Responsible for overseeing and directing accounting functions, including general ledger, accounts
payable and receivable, fixed asset, and cost accounting. Prepares periodic reports, reviews and
reconciles data, and participates in the development of specialized financial data. Oversees and
prepares entries and adjustments to Company records, files, and statements. Assists with financial
and variance analyses and budget preparation. Provides managers with information necessary for
decision-making. Directs, trains, supervises, and appraises accounting personnel.
Essential Function & Basic Duties
- Assumes responsibility for the effective performance of all accounting department functions.
Prepares journal entries and balances work in more complicated accounting areas.
- Ensures that accounting functions and duties are accurately and promptly completed.
- Researches and resolves accounting errors and discrepancies.
Assists with budget preparations and formulation of 1, 3 and 5 year projections and financial
- analyses. Monitors costs and expenses.
Undertakes quarterly and periodic reviews, assess and adjust forecast in accordance with financial
- results.
- Manage financial income, including management and admin fees on rental recoveries, commissions
on new or renewed leases, and interest earnings.
- Manages financial expenditure, including running costs, staff expenses, admin costs, VAT and RSC
- levies, taxation.
Prepares regular reports and statements for management.
- Reviews source documents and records daily transactions. Balances and posts daily write-ups and
journals.
- Computes figures and prepares recurring account statements.
Posts a number of transactions to the appropriate general ledger account.
- Reconciles general ledger accounts as assigned.
Performs miscellaneous filing/sorting of checks, journals, daily write-ups, etc.
- Completes required records and reports and maintains files. Creates expense reports as assigned.
Ensures that accounting functions are completed in accordance with established procedures and
- applicable regulations.
- Control of various financial functions including Balance Sheets, Creditors, and allocation of funds
received ex debtors, check and authorize payments from accounts.
Performance Measurements
- Accounting documents, financial reports, tax documents, and related reports are accurately and
- timely completed and/or filed.
Reports are completed accurately and timely according to schedules.
Accounting errors are promptly detected and resolved.
Accounting functions are conducted in accordance with established policies and related legal
- requirements.
- Accounting personnel are efficient, effective, and appropriately directed. Accounting operations are
- properly coordinated.
Good business relations exist with governmental agencies and outside business contacts.
Good communication and coordination exist with Company personnel and with management.
Assistance is provided as needed. Management is provided with useful, specialized reports as
- needed.
Management is appropriately informed of area activities
- Accounting functions are completed in accordance with established standards, policies and
procedures
Qualfications
Education/Certification: Bachelor’s degree in accounting or an equivalent combination of experience
and training.
Required Knowledge: Technical knowledge of accounting concepts, practices, procedures, and
financial reports.
Understanding of related regulations, statutes, and filing requirements.
Knowledge of related computer applications.
Experience Required: 5 years of accounting.
Skills/Abilities: Ability to assist and supervise others.
Well-organised and attentive to detail.
Able to meet deadlines and manage projects.
Proficient in computer operations.
Strong analytical skills.