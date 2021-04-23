Financial Manager at Simplify.Hr

Position Purpose:

Responsible for overseeing and directing accounting functions, including general ledger, accounts

payable and receivable, fixed asset, and cost accounting. Prepares periodic reports, reviews and

reconciles data, and participates in the development of specialized financial data. Oversees and

prepares entries and adjustments to Company records, files, and statements. Assists with financial

and variance analyses and budget preparation. Provides managers with information necessary for

decision-making. Directs, trains, supervises, and appraises accounting personnel.

Essential Function & Basic Duties



Assumes responsibility for the effective performance of all accounting department functions.

Prepares journal entries and balances work in more complicated accounting areas.

Prepares journal entries and balances work in more complicated accounting areas. Ensures that accounting functions and duties are accurately and promptly completed.

Researches and resolves accounting errors and discrepancies.

Assists with budget preparations and formulation of 1, 3 and 5 year projections and financial

Assists with budget preparations and formulation of 1, 3 and 5 year projections and financial analyses. Monitors costs and expenses.

Undertakes quarterly and periodic reviews, assess and adjust forecast in accordance with financial

Undertakes quarterly and periodic reviews, assess and adjust forecast in accordance with financial results.

Manage financial income, including management and admin fees on rental recoveries, commissions

on new or renewed leases, and interest earnings.

on new or renewed leases, and interest earnings. Manages financial expenditure, including running costs, staff expenses, admin costs, VAT and RSC

levies, taxation.

Prepares regular reports and statements for management.

Prepares regular reports and statements for management. Reviews source documents and records daily transactions. Balances and posts daily write-ups and

journals.

journals. Computes figures and prepares recurring account statements.

Posts a number of transactions to the appropriate general ledger account.

Posts a number of transactions to the appropriate general ledger account. Reconciles general ledger accounts as assigned.

Performs miscellaneous filing/sorting of checks, journals, daily write-ups, etc.

Performs miscellaneous filing/sorting of checks, journals, daily write-ups, etc. Completes required records and reports and maintains files. Creates expense reports as assigned.

Ensures that accounting functions are completed in accordance with established procedures and

Ensures that accounting functions are completed in accordance with established procedures and applicable regulations.

Control of various financial functions including Balance Sheets, Creditors, and allocation of funds

received ex debtors, check and authorize payments from accounts.

Performance Measurements



Accounting documents, financial reports, tax documents, and related reports are accurately and

timely completed and/or filed.

Reports are completed accurately and timely according to schedules.

Accounting errors are promptly detected and resolved.

Accounting functions are conducted in accordance with established policies and related legal

Reports are completed accurately and timely according to schedules. Accounting errors are promptly detected and resolved. Accounting functions are conducted in accordance with established policies and related legal requirements.

Accounting personnel are efficient, effective, and appropriately directed. Accounting operations are

properly coordinated.

Good business relations exist with governmental agencies and outside business contacts.

Good communication and coordination exist with Company personnel and with management.

Assistance is provided as needed. Management is provided with useful, specialized reports as

Good business relations exist with governmental agencies and outside business contacts. Good communication and coordination exist with Company personnel and with management. Assistance is provided as needed. Management is provided with useful, specialized reports as needed.

Management is appropriately informed of area activities

Management is appropriately informed of area activities Accounting functions are completed in accordance with established standards, policies and

procedures

procedures Responsible for overseeing and directing accounting functions, including general ledger, accounts

payable and receivable, fixed asset, and cost accounting. Prepares periodic reports, reviews and

reconciles data, and participates in the development of specialized financial data. Oversees and

prepares entries and adjustments to Company records, files, and statements. Assists with financial

and variance analyses and budget preparation. Provides managers with information necessary for

decision-making. Directs, trains, supervises, and appraises accounting personnel.

Qualfications

Education/Certification: Bachelor’s degree in accounting or an equivalent combination of experience

and training.

Required Knowledge: Technical knowledge of accounting concepts, practices, procedures, and

financial reports.

Understanding of related regulations, statutes, and filing requirements.

Knowledge of related computer applications.

Experience Required: 5 years of accounting.

Skills/Abilities: Ability to assist and supervise others.

Well-organised and attentive to detail.

Able to meet deadlines and manage projects.

Proficient in computer operations.

Strong analytical skills.

Learn more/Apply for this position