Format Development Lead at Massmart

To lead the store development projects at an individual banner level and ensure banner focus is maintained in the execution of projects. Plan and monitor the execution of new store developments and store refurbishment projects in the banner.

New Store Development/ Light remodels/ rollbacks

Attend and contribute and interpret all store design/ remodel/ rollback meetings along with the banner merchandising, marketing and operations functions to ensure clear understanding and interpretation of CVP

Obtain the budget from the Store Development Lead

Coordinate with store designers to ensure designs are complete and in place for starting development

Ensure design is in accordance with the needs and specifications of the banner

Manage the design development of all fixtures and fittings to be manufactured, to take merchandising into account , ensuring that all required regulations, specifications and safety standards will be adhered to

Obtain approval from the business and Store Development Lead on these proposals and once he has co-signed,

Manage the fixture library to be circulated to suppliers in line with al procurement policies to the suppliers for manufacturers.

Select suppliers and external vendors for projects

Coordinate with project managers on creation of project schedule

Monitor project progress against schedule and ensure delivery of the project is as per approved design

Ensure all legislative certificates are obtained in conjunction with the CoE-i.e.: Occupation certificates, fire certificates, building certificates and completion certificate

Successfully close projects and closure of Capex orders

Conduct store inspections as per established inspection schedules

Execution & Budget Management

Conduct a site visit with the Store Development Lead and meet with the developer, architects and engineers, after areas, sites and developers have been identified and the deal has been signed,

Store structural and envelope managed by CoE,

Ensure that the required specifications are communicated to the developer, architect and engineers and that they produce the main designs through the CoE

Plan the internal details with the CAD operators and project manager once the main designs have been obtained,

Maintain, update and communicate the specifications on an ongoing basis to the developer, architects and contractors to ensure that all the costings and plans are up to date.

Communicate the detail design with store designers and Architectural team

Liaise with the merchandise division on incoming products, quantities and when shelves will be up so that products can be delivered.

Attend site meetings – identify and solve problems that arise, ensuring that the solutions match with the specifications to take fixtures and fittings

Monitor design performance/ expenditure against budget.

Consult, as required, with the Store Development Lead on appropriate courses of action.

Ensure that all requirements, specifications and standards are met.

Stakeholder Management

Managing expectations raised by project stakeholders to ensure project timelines are not affected

Preparation and evaluation of tenders for the selection of 3rd party vendors and service providers

Build strategic alliances with 3rd party vendors and service providers in order to realise value from the partnership

Create external networks within the store development community to identify new opportunities

Compliance

Ensure all necessary licenses and permits are in place for all projects

Ensure compliance with internal and statutory quality guidelines

Safety compliance in terms of latest Act. Act 85 of 1993 and regulations

Ensure compliance with all internal and statutory building laws, codes and bye-laws

Team Management

Fulfill the position of a member of the design team by commitment and support.

Ensure regular feedback interviews are held with team members and objectives and standards are clear

Ensure that subordinates perform at the required company standard

Participate in periodic talent reviews and appraisal process

Provide guidance to associates on their development plans within Massmart

Provide opportunities for learning and growth for all associates in the team

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position

Relevant Engineering, Building Science Honor’s degree or Architect or qualified Project Manager with 6-8 years relevant Property Management and Development experience

Construction and building related experience would be a distinct advantage

Desired Skills:

Stakeholder Management

Budget Management

Team Management

Retail

Project Management

Engineering

Property Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Retail

5 to 10 years Business Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

