Our client in the Stellenbosch area, has an EE opportunity available for a Fundraiser.
Requirements:
- Minimum, 5 years Fundraising Experience
- General all-round skills and experience in all areas of fundraising, PR and marketing
- Able to manage own workload to meet agreed deadlines and standards with minimal day-to-day supervision
- Able to work independently and within a team environment
- Creative, imaginative and with an entrepreneurial attitude towards fundraising
- Oral, written, and presentation language skills are required in English and Afrikaans, additional language skills would be ideal
- Knowledge of and background in fundraising for the Non Profit sector
- Previous experience in writing fundraising proposals to a wide range of donors, including individuals, corporates, trusts and foundations
- Must have a valid driver’s license
- Must be computer literate
