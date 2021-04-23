Fundraiser

Apr 23, 2021

Our client in the Stellenbosch area, has an EE opportunity available for a Fundraiser.

Requirements:

  • Minimum, 5 years Fundraising Experience
  • General all-round skills and experience in all areas of fundraising, PR and marketing
  • Able to manage own workload to meet agreed deadlines and standards with minimal day-to-day supervision
  • Able to work independently and within a team environment
  • Creative, imaginative and with an entrepreneurial attitude towards fundraising
  • Oral, written, and presentation language skills are required in English and Afrikaans, additional language skills would be ideal
  • Knowledge of and background in fundraising for the Non Profit sector
  • Previous experience in writing fundraising proposals to a wide range of donors, including individuals, corporates, trusts and foundations
  • Must have a valid driver’s license
  • Must be computer literate

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position