Fundraiser

Our client in the Stellenbosch area, has an EE opportunity available for a Fundraiser.

Requirements:

Minimum, 5 years Fundraising Experience

General all-round skills and experience in all areas of fundraising, PR and marketing

Able to manage own workload to meet agreed deadlines and standards with minimal day-to-day supervision

Able to work independently and within a team environment

Creative, imaginative and with an entrepreneurial attitude towards fundraising

Oral, written, and presentation language skills are required in English and Afrikaans, additional language skills would be ideal

Knowledge of and background in fundraising for the Non Profit sector

Previous experience in writing fundraising proposals to a wide range of donors, including individuals, corporates, trusts and foundations

Must have a valid driver’s license

Must be computer literate

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position