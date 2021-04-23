GENERAL MANAGER: GEMS PHARMACEUTICAL BENEFIT MANAGEMENT SERVICES (PBM) at Universal Healthcare

Description

The purpose of this position is to plan, lead, organise and control the activities of the GEMS PBM business unit to ensure that the unit meets the Scheme’s service level requirements for the GEMS PBM contract.

The postion reports to: Operations Director.

Description

The purpose of this position is to plan, lead, organise and control the activities of the GEMS PBM business unit to ensure that the unit meets the Scheme’s service level requirements for the GEMS PBM contract.

Duties and Responsibilities

Interact and build strong business relationships with the Scheme, all relevant SPNs as well as with key strategic business partners in GEMS.

Ensure that the PBM unit consistently meets the Scheme’s service level requirements and operational deadlines.

Ensure that the PBM unit is patient-centric and supports the Scheme’s strategic objectives.

Define, establish and refine work flow processes throughout the PBM business unit to meet the required deliverables and achieve maximum efficiencies.

Manage the PBM business unit to ensure optimal operational excellence and ensure that quality standards are consistently met.

Ensure that standard operating procedures are compiled, implemented and maintained for each functional area.

Ensure that the PBM business unit complies with both the GEMS SOPs as well the MediKredit SOPs and policies.

Ensure that quality control processes are developed and implemented.

Plan staffing and ensure that resources are appropriately deployed to meet varying operational requirements.

Define, establish and refine day-to-day operational measurables.

Ensure the timeous compilation and submission of Scheme required reports.

Ensure the timeous compilation and distribution of business management reports.

Experience and Qualifications Required

Matric/Grade 12

A Pharmacist qualification is preferred.

Preference will be given to previously disadvantaged candidates.

Minimum of 5 years’ senior management experience within the medical scheme industry.

Understanding of the PBM environment.

Experience in and understanding of medicine utilisation and costs in a medical scheme, and analyses pertaining thereto.

Work Requirements

The position is based in Sunninghill Park.

Suitable applicants are to send CV’s to [Email Address Removed]

The Employment Equity approach of Universal Healthcare broadly aims to:

Foster diversity in the workplace;

Promote equal opportunity and fair treatment in employment through the elimination of all forms of unfair discrimination.

Thank you for your interest in working for Universal Healthcare. Kindly note that your application will be reviewed in accordance to the job requirements and the Company will select suitable candidates with cognisance of its Employment Equity policy. Should no response be received within 30 working days from your date of submission, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position, your resume will remain active in our database should you be suitable for positions in future.

Desired Skills:

Good organisational and administrative skills

Strong leadership skills

Ability to meet tight deadlines

Strong report writing skills

Strong relationship management skills

Customer service focus

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Gap Cover

Pension Fund

Group Life and Permanent Health Insurance

360 Degrees Loyalty Programme

Funeral Cover

Learn more/Apply for this position