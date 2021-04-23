HR Information Systems Officer

Our client in the FMCG industry has an opportunity available for an HR Information Systems Officer. This position will be based in Umhlanga Rocks, KZN.

Requirements:

HR related Bachelor’s degree or equivalent

3-5 years HR analytics/reporting experience, with extensive experience managing and mining data

Remuneration and Benefit experience an added advantage

Strong Microsoft Excel skills

Business acumen with ability to communicate effectively and assertively; ability to work in a team

KPAs:

Optimise all HR reporting, including informing development content

Support the preparation of HR information for the OPCO report and Board pack

Support the preparation of HR information for the OPCO report and Board pack

Track temporary employee utilisation in country

Prepare monthly Union member reporting and analysis

Process STIP payment schedules for payroll

Provide local HR reporting support for internal and external use

Track key HR productivity measures

Other duties as requested by HR Services & Reward Specialist

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position