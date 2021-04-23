Our client in the FMCG industry has an opportunity available for an HR Information Systems Officer. This position will be based in Umhlanga Rocks, KZN.
Requirements:
- HR related Bachelor’s degree or equivalent
- 3-5 years HR analytics/reporting experience, with extensive experience managing and mining data
- Remuneration and Benefit experience an added advantage
- Strong Microsoft Excel skills
- Business acumen with ability to communicate effectively and assertively; ability to work in a team
KPAs:
- Optimise all HR reporting, including informing development content
- Support the preparation of HR information for the OPCO report and Board pack
- Track temporary employee utilisation in country
- Prepare monthly Union member reporting and analysis
- Process STIP payment schedules for payroll
- Provide local HR reporting support for internal and external use
- Track key HR productivity measures
- Other duties as requested by HR Services & Reward Specialist
Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.