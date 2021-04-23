Identity Governance Administrator

JOB DESCRIPTION
- Define own work plan and deliverables with guidance from the supervisor.
- Perform work independently within established practices, given processes, rules and regulations.
- Diagnose problems, and choose and modify routines to deal with them, displaying the ability to provide solutions/approaches for problems within a defined context.
- Administer and maintain user access management for personnel in the company Group to protect the privacy, security, and confidentiality of the company Group’s information and to safeguard the data from being accessed by unauthorised users.
- Review and analyse data and define and generate reports based on agreed management and/or audit requirements.
- Engage with relevant stakeholders, displaying a service orientation in own work.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- A National Diploma (NQF 6) in Information Technology or an equivalent qualification; and
- Our years’ experience in an information technology environment, specifically in IGA.
Additional technical requirements include:
- Demonstrated expertise with troubleshooting Oracle Access Manager (OAM), Oracle HTTP Server (OHS) and Oracle Unified Directory (OUD) on AIX systems;
- Knowledge on performance tuning of Oracle Identity Management (OIM), OAM, OUD and WebLogic Server (WLS);
- Application on-boarding for Single Sign-on (SSO);
- Experience of having worked on one of the versions: OAM 11gR2 PS1 to OAM 12cR2 PS4;
- Experience in configuring Oracle Adaptive Access Manager (OAAM) for MFA (three-legged approach experience would be advantageous);
- experience in implementing and integrating OAM RestAPI’s, OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect, SAML; and
- experience in integrating Oracle Identity Access Management (OIAM) components with directory services such as OUD/OID and MS AD