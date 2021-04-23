Imports Administrator

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.

Key responsibilities will include:

Administer the clearing, and forwarding of all sea / air freight imports on a documentation level

Knowledgeable on all requirements regarding import activities, Internal and external representation, liaison with government departments, shipping lines, unpack depot, freight forwarder, transporters and any other service provider

Ensuring that the daily administration requirements and pre-determined deadlines are met

Responsible for following up on all import shipments

Prepare all clearing and forwarding documents to ensure fast and efficient importation of goods

Ensure documentation complies with set standards and regulation of various stakeholders and legal entities

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

Matriculation with and 2 years’ experience

Experience working in imports (advantageous)

Customs Clearing Part 1 and Customs Clearing Part 2 (advantageous)

Basic knowledge of purchasing function

PC literacy, knowledge of Port Authorities both TPT and TNPA, SARS – Customs rules and regulations

Organisational skills to an administrative role, effective time management and flexibility

South African Citizens only.

