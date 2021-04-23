Imports Administrator

Apr 23, 2021

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.

Key responsibilities will include:

  • Administer the clearing, and forwarding of all sea / air freight imports on a documentation level
  • Knowledgeable on all requirements regarding import activities, Internal and external representation, liaison with government departments, shipping lines, unpack depot, freight forwarder, transporters and any other service provider
  • Ensuring that the daily administration requirements and pre-determined deadlines are met
  • Responsible for following up on all import shipments
  • Prepare all clearing and forwarding documents to ensure fast and efficient importation of goods
  • Ensure documentation complies with set standards and regulation of various stakeholders and legal entities

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

  • Matriculation with and 2 years’ experience
  • Experience working in imports (advantageous)
  • Customs Clearing Part 1 and Customs Clearing Part 2 (advantageous)
  • Basic knowledge of purchasing function
  • PC literacy, knowledge of Port Authorities both TPT and TNPA, SARS – Customs rules and regulations
  • Organisational skills to an administrative role, effective time management and flexibility

South African Citizens only.
Due to the volumes of applications received – correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates. If you have not received a response within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • Imports Administration

