Information Systems Officer – HR/Analytics

Apr 23, 2021

Our client, a leading name in the manufacturing concern seeks an experienced Information Systems Officer (HR) to join their team, based in Durban. The position reports to the HR Services & Rewards Specialist. The successful incumbent will be responsible for translating HR data into critical information to assist the business to make meaningful decisions related to HR strategies; proactively support the building and introduction of cutting edge, innovative, real time HR analytics as well as manage governance of HR data, including the HR system /personal files and compliance with internal and external audits i.e. Government and compliance audits

Key performance areas :

  • Optimise all HR reporting, including informing development content.

  • Create and maintain integrated labour productivity reporting.

  • Support the preparation of HR information for the report and Board pack.

  • Coordinate & analyse HR Services’ input for executive and in country reporting.

  • Report on heads (planned and actual based on resourcing principles) to inform decision making.

  • Prepare EE & BBBEE scorecard reporting and analysis.

  • Prepare standardised push and ad hoc pull reports as required.

  • Track temporary employee utilisation in country.

  • Prepare monthly Union member reporting and analysis.

  • Build and prepares special reports, including detailed historical data and trends as required.

  • Ensure system data integrity and capture of salary increases.

  • Process payment schedules for payroll.

  • Provide first level HR query resolution to HR Administrators in country

  • Provide support on payroll, medical aid , provident or pension fund benefits

  • Provide local HR reporting support for internal and external use.

  • Manage and update organizational charts (budget reports to match organograms in the system monthly).

  • Audit all leave types i.e. sick, annual, study, family responsibility, etc in accordance with the leave policy.

  • Track key HR productivity measures.

  • Develop trackers and reporting tools as required.

  • Act as super-user for HR Inputs on the system, ensuring system and data integrity.

  • Coordinate capability development and upskilling of HR Administrators, ensuring standardization of practices in country.

  • Act as an alternate trustee for the Provident Fund.

  • Other duties as requested by HR Services & Reward Specialist.

  • Promote and adhere to procedures, policies and guidelines, including, without limitation, those relating to SHERQ, Competition Law and Anti-Bribery and Corruption (ABC)

Minimum specifications / requirement areas:

  • HR related Bachelor’s degree or equivalent.

  • 3-5 years HR analytics/reporting experience, with extensive experience managing and mining data.

  • Remuneration and Benefit experience an added advantage.

  • Strong Microsoft Excel skills.

  • Excellent analytical, problem solving, and time-management skills.

  • Business acumen with ability to communicate effectively and assertively; ability to work in a team

Desired Skills:

  • HR
  • Systems
  • Analytics
  • MS Excel
  • DATA Analytics

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension Fund
  • medical aid

