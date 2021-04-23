Information Systems Officer – HR/Analytics

Our client, a leading name in the manufacturing concern seeks an experienced Information Systems Officer (HR) to join their team, based in Durban. The position reports to the HR Services & Rewards Specialist. The successful incumbent will be responsible for translating HR data into critical information to assist the business to make meaningful decisions related to HR strategies; proactively support the building and introduction of cutting edge, innovative, real time HR analytics as well as manage governance of HR data, including the HR system /personal files and compliance with internal and external audits i.e. Government and compliance audits
Key performance areas :
Optimise all HR reporting, including informing development content.
Create and maintain integrated labour productivity reporting.
Support the preparation of HR information for the report and Board pack.
Coordinate & analyse HR Services’ input for executive and in country reporting.
Report on heads (planned and actual based on resourcing principles) to inform decision making.
Prepare EE & BBBEE scorecard reporting and analysis.
Prepare standardised push and ad hoc pull reports as required.
Track temporary employee utilisation in country.
Prepare monthly Union member reporting and analysis.
Build and prepares special reports, including detailed historical data and trends as required.
Ensure system data integrity and capture of salary increases.
Process payment schedules for payroll.
Provide first level HR query resolution to HR Administrators in country
Provide support on payroll, medical aid , provident or pension fund benefits
Provide local HR reporting support for internal and external use.
Manage and update organizational charts (budget reports to match organograms in the system monthly).
Audit all leave types i.e. sick, annual, study, family responsibility, etc in accordance with the leave policy.
Track key HR productivity measures.
Develop trackers and reporting tools as required.
Act as super-user for HR Inputs on the system, ensuring system and data integrity.
Coordinate capability development and upskilling of HR Administrators, ensuring standardization of practices in country.
Act as an alternate trustee for the Provident Fund.
Other duties as requested by HR Services & Reward Specialist.
Promote and adhere to procedures, policies and guidelines, including, without limitation, those relating to SHERQ, Competition Law and Anti-Bribery and Corruption (ABC)
Minimum specifications / requirement areas:
HR related Bachelor’s degree or equivalent.
3-5 years HR analytics/reporting experience, with extensive experience managing and mining data.
Remuneration and Benefit experience an added advantage.
Strong Microsoft Excel skills.
Excellent analytical, problem solving, and time-management skills.
Business acumen with ability to communicate effectively and assertively; ability to work in a team
Desired Skills:
- HR
- Systems
- Analytics
- MS Excel
- DATA Analytics
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- medical aid