Insurance Claims Consultant

Apr 23, 2021

  • My client is urgently looking for a Short Term Insurance Claims Consultant to become part of their hard working and energetic team.
  • Candidate must come from a Brokerage environment and must have 3-5 years Personal and or Commercial Lines (Motor and Non-Motor) experience with the ability to interpret personal and or commercial claims wording.
  • If you are available immediately this will count highly in your favour.
  • Please apply online asap if you meet all the requirements
  • Candidate must be fit and proper to work without supervision (Short Term Insurance Certificate and RE)

Desired Skills:

  • Short Term Insurance Certificate
  • Personal Lines
  • Commercial Lines

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Claims Assessment

