- My client is urgently looking for a Short Term Insurance Claims Consultant to become part of their hard working and energetic team.
- Candidate must come from a Brokerage environment and must have 3-5 years Personal and or Commercial Lines (Motor and Non-Motor) experience with the ability to interpret personal and or commercial claims wording.
- If you are available immediately this will count highly in your favour.
- Please apply online asap if you meet all the requirements
- Candidate must be fit and proper to work without supervision (Short Term Insurance Certificate and RE)
Desired Skills:
- Short Term Insurance Certificate
- Personal Lines
- Commercial Lines
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Claims Assessment