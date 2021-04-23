Intermediate Software Developer

The Position: We’re looking for an Intermediate Developer to be office based in Woodstock, Cape Town. The pay range on offer is 26 000.00 to 32 000.00 Package Per Month.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV, Payslip as well as Statement of Results to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Software Development knowledge will be contacted.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Purpose: Developing new and existing software applications per specifications in accordance with development standards in order to improve and enhance system functionality.

Requirements:

Complete Matric

Completed Information Technology Diploma (Software Development or similar) – essential

4+ years Software Development experience

Technologies:

Follow SDLC & Agile processes

C# using .Net Framework 3.5 and up

OOD

Net Web Forms

Net MVC

Net Web API

XML Web Services

HTMLHTML5

CSS

JavaScript

JQUERY

Understand database design and system analysis

Net

Windows Forms

Windows Services

SQL Server 2008 and up (DDL,DQL,DML)

SQL Server Profiler

IIS 7

Windows Server 2008, 2012 and up

Software Deployment

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

Responsibilities:

Analyze business specifications, determine feasibility and develop application software in order to change/improve business information systems on an ongoing basis.

Manage the change process from determining requirements through to testing to ensure completion of system enhancements and maintenance

Compile all documentation relating to new systems or changes to existing systems, usability and maintenance

Perform testing to ensure the quality of the system and meeting business requirements.

Perform investigations on system problems e.g. debugging and provide feedback within a reasonable time.

Determine costing of projects and provide feedback to management for them to be aware of capacity and time need to complete relevant tasks.

Liaise with DBA’s in order to implement and maintain system functionality

Why you Should Apply:

Free & Secure parking

In-House Canteen

Free Coffee (and Tea)

Games and pause area

Convenient Office location

Convenient shower and ablution facilities

Flexible working hours

Online Training

Wellness Support Services

Corporate with a Dynamic Software Development approach

