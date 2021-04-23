International Head of IT at e-Merge IT Recruitment cc

International Head of IT – Centurion – [URL Removed] per annum

A FINANCIAL Giant with one of the biggest in-house development environments, making use of cutting-edge technologies to leverage business advantage. This company is a dynamic and energetic, with a “can-do” attitude and the home of innovation.

They are looking for a Head of IT; who will be responsible for strategy formulation. IT strategies for the Africa segment and overseeing the execution of this strategy across all regions; to build and maintain relationships with clients and stakeholders.

Requirements:

10 years’ experience managing IT in a large corporate environment (essential)

6 – 8 years’ in strategic IT planning, execution and people management role (essential)

7 – 10 years’ experience in Enterprise Architecture (essential)

Financial services industry experience (essential)

Relevant Computer Science qualification (essential)

Relevant post graduate qualification (essential)

Experience in working in the Rest of Africa (essential)

Experience in rolling out digital initiatives aimed at transforming the business in being future-fit and maturing complaints (essential)

EE – AIC will be considered first

Reference Number for this position is ZH52826 which is a Permanent position based in Centurion offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

