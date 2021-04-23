International Head of IT at e-Merge IT Recruitment cc

International Head of IT – Centurion – [URL Removed] per annum
A FINANCIAL Giant with one of the biggest in-house development environments, making use of cutting-edge technologies to leverage business advantage. This company is a dynamic and energetic, with a “can-do” attitude and the home of innovation.
They are looking for a Head of IT; who will be responsible for strategy formulation. IT strategies for the Africa segment and overseeing the execution of this strategy across all regions; to build and maintain relationships with clients and stakeholders.
If you are up for this amazing challenge and can think outside the box, do not hesitate to apply today!
Requirements:
- 10 years’ experience managing IT in a large corporate environment (essential)
- 6 – 8 years’ in strategic IT planning, execution and people management role (essential)
- 7 – 10 years’ experience in Enterprise Architecture (essential)
- Financial services industry experience (essential)
- Relevant Computer Science qualification (essential)
- Relevant post graduate qualification (essential)
- Experience in working in the Rest of Africa (essential)
- Experience in rolling out digital initiatives aimed at transforming the business in being future-fit and maturing complaints (essential)
- EE – AIC will be considered first
