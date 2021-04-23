IT Desktop Agent

Possibility of being offered a Permanent contract after completing 3 months contract
Key performance areas will be:
- Providing first line systems support to head office and stores users
- Liaison with head office and store staff, colleagues and vendors
- Accurate call logging and routing
- Ownership of calls – follow-up on calls and feedback to users
- Ensuring that calls are resolved in accordance with the requirements of the relevant SLA
Requirements:
- Must have a recognised 3-year IT qualification or Matric with MCSE (Certification is highly desirable)
- At least two years IT service desk experience
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English and proficiency in a second language
- Must be able to work flexible hours
- Able to work under pressure
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful