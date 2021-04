IT Support (Graduates)

Our client is currently seeking university/college graduates that have especially good articulation and reading skills.

Preferably Bcom students or candidates with Cisco and Microsoft collaboration certifications.

Shifts will be 8 AM – 3 PM

And 3 PM – 10 PM

Own internet and computer is essential.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

