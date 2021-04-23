Junior â€“ Intermediate UX Designer

Requirements:

1 x Jnr – Int UX Designer (Min 3 years’ experience)

Contract – 8-12 months

Location – Remote for now

Description:

UX Designer Key Responsibilities/Duties

Considering existing applications and evaluating their UX (user experience) effectiveness

Considering the human-computer interaction (HCI) element of a design

Using online tools, such as screen readers, to aid their research

Running user testing of applications, software and websites

Defining interaction models, user task flows, and UI (user interface) specifications

Communicating scenarios (hypothetical users), end-to-end experiences, interaction models, and screen designs to other people working on a product

Working with creative directors and visual designers to incorporate a visual or brand identity into the finished product

Developing and maintaining design wireframes (basic mock-ups of applications) and specifications

Content/Strategy: Customer Analysis, Competitor Analysis, Product Structure/Strategy

Prototyping and Wireframing: Prototyping, Testing/Iteration, Development, Planning, Wireframing

Analytics and Execution: Coordination with Developer(s), Coordination with UI Designer(s), Analysis and Iteration, Tracking Goals and Integration

Look and Feel: Branding and Graphic Development, User Guides/Storyline, Customer Analysis, Design Research

Responsiveness and Interactivity: Adaptation to All Device Screen Sizes, Interactivity and Animation, Implementation with Developer, Implementation with Developer

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position