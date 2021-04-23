Junior â€“ Intermediate UX Designer

Requirements:
- 1 x Jnr – Int UX Designer (Min 3 years’ experience)
- Contract – 8-12 months
- Location – Remote for now
Description:
UX Designer Key Responsibilities/Duties
- Considering existing applications and evaluating their UX (user experience) effectiveness
- Considering the human-computer interaction (HCI) element of a design
- Using online tools, such as screen readers, to aid their research
- Running user testing of applications, software and websites
- Defining interaction models, user task flows, and UI (user interface) specifications
- Communicating scenarios (hypothetical users), end-to-end experiences, interaction models, and screen designs to other people working on a product
- Working with creative directors and visual designers to incorporate a visual or brand identity into the finished product
- Developing and maintaining design wireframes (basic mock-ups of applications) and specifications
- Content/Strategy: Customer Analysis, Competitor Analysis, Product Structure/Strategy
- Prototyping and Wireframing: Prototyping, Testing/Iteration, Development, Planning, Wireframing
- Analytics and Execution: Coordination with Developer(s), Coordination with UI Designer(s), Analysis and Iteration, Tracking Goals and Integration
- Look and Feel: Branding and Graphic Development, User Guides/Storyline, Customer Analysis, Design Research
- Responsiveness and Interactivity: Adaptation to All Device Screen Sizes, Interactivity and Animation, Implementation with Developer, Implementation with Developer
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful