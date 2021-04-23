Junior BI Developer – Johannesburg – up to R450k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

The holding company for some of South Africa’s leading financial service providers, with a portfolio that includes short term insurers, long term, health as well as an insurance and personal finance comparison platform seeks to hire the services of a Junior BI Developer.

We are looking for someone who is proficient in BI reporting, SQL databases, datasets, and data aggregation. This role is ideal for an individual who wants to and can take full ownership of reports and dashboards. Must be a self-starter, analytical thinker, detail focused and quick learner.

Requirements:

Degree/ BA degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related subject

Experience working in Insurance / Financial Services / Banking (Highly Beneficial)

Must know the MS Stack- SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, PLSQL, etc.

SQL Server

SSRS & Power BI/ report and dashboard development/ data visualisation

MS Azure

Reference Number for this position is NN52513 which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of up to R450K per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

