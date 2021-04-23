Mechanical Engineer HVAC

Our client is currently on the lookout for an HVAC Technician but, with a twist. This person is going to be responsible to run the new Port Elizabeth Branch and manage the outlet in the beginning with themself and an assistant.

Job Description

The company we are recruiting for has been in existence since 1996 and has its HQ in East London with branches in Mthatha and Nelspruit. Now they are expanding the business to Port Elizabeth and currently require quite a unique candidate.

The companies main business comes from corporate companies, banks, and retail outlets.

All of the following will be done by the HQ in East London for this candidate and the new branch:

Admin

Quotations

Invoicing

Debtors

Creditors

Any additional requirements needed from time to time.

There is room for more growth within the company as the branch will expand and this person that will start it all will have to be an excellent technician to be able to accomplish what is being set out to be done by my client.

Minimum Requirements

The ideal candidate:

Trustworthy, of sober habits and presentable

Valid driver license

At least 8 -10 years experience in air conditioning installations, repairs, fault finding, and maintenance

The ability to work independently as there will not be constant supervision in PE

On-site admin skills – complete job cards and report site issues accurately

Extensive knowledge and hands-on experience in repairs, installation, and maintenance of – VRV systems, split units, chillers, package units, ventilation, ducting, and BMS

Excellent customer relation skills

Must be able to gather accurate information for repairs, installations, and maintenance

The candidate must be confident to approach companies to try to secure future work for our client.

Being able to sell the company and its products to potential customers is extremely important, so sales skills are also a must.

Desired Skills:

hvac

Technician

managment

Sales Person

air-con

air-conditioning

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position