Microsoft Application Support Specialist IT at O’Brien Recruitment

Apr 23, 2021

A well established company based in Brackenfell is looking to employ an IT Application Specialist on a 1 year contract. The role offers support and advice to users with Office application issues and questions. Duties include training help desk to field basic issues and reporting.

Education

  • Matric
  • Microsoft Office Specialist: Expert (Office 365 and Office 2019)

Experience

  • 2-5 years Experience within an IT support team
  • 2-5 years Experience in a Retail / Wholesale industry

Knowledge and skills

  • Skilled in information and communication technology
  • Remedy software knowledge
  • Change management
  • Problem solving skills
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Communication skills
  • MS Office suite

