Microsoft Application Support Specialist IT at O’Brien Recruitment

A well established company based in Brackenfell is looking to employ an IT Application Specialist on a 1 year contract. The role offers support and advice to users with Office application issues and questions. Duties include training help desk to field basic issues and reporting.

Education

Matric

Microsoft Office Specialist: Expert (Office 365 and Office 2019)

Experience

2-5 years Experience within an IT support team

2-5 years Experience in a Retail / Wholesale industry

Knowledge and skills

Skilled in information and communication technology

Remedy software knowledge

Change management

Problem solving skills

Interpersonal skills

Communication skills

MS Office suite

