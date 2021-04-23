Microsoft Application Support Specialist IT at O’Brien Recruitment

A well established company based in Brackenfell is looking to employ an IT Application Specialist on a 1 year contract. The role offers support and advice to users with Office application issues and questions. Duties include training help desk to field basic issues and reporting.
Education
- Matric
- Microsoft Office Specialist: Expert (Office 365 and Office 2019)
Experience
- 2-5 years Experience within an IT support team
- 2-5 years Experience in a Retail / Wholesale industry
Knowledge and skills
- Skilled in information and communication technology
- Remedy software knowledge
- Change management
- Problem solving skills
- Interpersonal skills
- Communication skills
- MS Office suite