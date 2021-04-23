Mid C#.Net Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic Consultancy specializing in local government seeks a highly skilled & self-driven Mid C#.Net Developer who can hit the ground running, joining its Dev team building innovative bespoke solutions for municipalities. You will be working on multiple projects with tight deadlines. Your tech toolset should include .Net Core (2.1, 2.2 or 3), Web API, Identity Framework, C#, Bootstrap, JavaScript, Razor Pages & AJAX. Any Windows & Linux Server Management, Google Sheets & Xamarin mobile development will prove beneficial. If you want a challenging role with a relaxed work culture, then APPLY NOW!REQUIREMENTS:

C#.

.Net Core (2.1, 2.2 or 3).

Web API.

Identity Framework.

Front-end (Bootstrap, JavaScript, and Razor Pages).

AJAX.

Advantageous –

Google Sheets experience.

Mobile Development (Xamarin or other).

Server Management (Windows as well as Linux).

