Millwright Manufacturing at Rand Plastics

Skill and Experience requirements:
- Qualified mechanical or millwright artisan.
- Basic electrical skills will be an added advantage.
- Ability to read and interpret technical drawings.
- 5-years maintenance experience in injection/blow moulding
- Experience in day to day maintaining of plant equipment.
- Knowledge and experience in preventative maintenance programs and planning.
- Must have good fault-finding skills.
- Responsible for breakdowns and call outs, attendance and reporting.
- Experience in gearboxes, hydraulics, pneumatics, conveyers, chains, belts, trolleys, mixers.
- Good welding skills.
- Inspect, test and repair various types of plant equipment and maintain to design.
- Understanding and the application of stock management of spares and tool boxes.
- Understanding of OHSE requirements for safety, in the implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the health and safety of the factory.
- Overall understanding and maintaining of excellent housekeeping of all equipment and working areas.
- Manage projects/upgrades and outside contractors.
- Maintain all reporting and register requirements in details.
- Work with preventative maintenance program and maintain it up to date at all times.
- Maintain equipment to company standards as required.
- Timeously obtaining quotes from approved suppliers for services, parts, projects and up to date spare’s requirements.
- Good computer skills in Microsoft Office, preventative programs, for the completion of time sheets, job cards, equipment reports and any other [URL Removed]
- Be able to problem solve on production line, attune to machines and foresee problems before they arise, solve problems to design and have all round common sense in performing all duties
- An understanding of injection moulding is imperative
- Must have good supervision and training skills.
- Must have very good communication skills.
- Must have the ability to function in a team.
- Must have the ability to work under pressure.
- Must be able to respond rapidly to break downs.
- Must be self-motivated and responsible.
- Must have a sense to accuracy and attention to detail.
- Must have a sense of urgency and meet strict deadlines.
- Must have an innovation and continues improvement sense/skills
- Lead team of artisans and assistants.
Desired Skills:
- Hydraulics
- Electrical
- Pneumatics
- Mechanical
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Assembler / Fabricator
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate