On-Con Sales Representative

Apr 23, 2021

Position: Sales Representative (On Consumption)
Location: Port Elizabeth
Open Equity (Non – equity candidates are encouraged to apply)

Role Purpose:
Our client, a spirit & wine merchant, has a Sales Representative opportunity available, in Port Elizabeth.

Requirements:

  • Grade 12 or equivalent
  • Post matric qualification in Sales & Marketing, Business Management or equivalent, advantageous
  • Valid driver’s license
  • Liquor, FMCG or related sales environment experience advantageous
  • Willing to work flexible hours
  • Must be familiar with Port Elizabeth and surroundings

Competencies:

  • Able to communicate fluently in English
  • Must have excellent communication skills
  • Must be self-motivated and results driven
  • Must be a strong team player
  • Must have excellent negotiating skills
  • Focused goal driven individual
  • Have a positive attitude towards work
  • Must be assertive
  • Must have a sound track record in sales
  • Must be proficient in Excel and good general administration skills

Duties:

  • Call on On-Consumption customers as per agreed calling Schedules
  • Building of brands as per Company standards set
  • Achieve brand availability targets as per the Company standards
  • Design, Implement and Manage promotions, tastings and events
  • A commitment to customer service and seeking opportunities
  • Manage On Consumption channels as set out in the brand prioritisation
  • Interact with relevant Brand and Sales Managers regarding brand plans, strategies and implementation of responsibilities
  • General Sales Administration

Salary breakdown:

  • Basic + benefits (including incentives)

Please note; that should you not hear from us within 14 days, your application was unsuccessful and your resume will stay on our database for future positons.

Desired Skills:

  • Alcohol
  • FMCG
  • Retail
  • Wholesale
  • Sales & Marketing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

