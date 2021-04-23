On-Con Sales Representative

Position: Sales Representative (On Consumption)
Location: Port Elizabeth
Open Equity (Non – equity candidates are encouraged to apply)
Role Purpose:
Our client, a spirit & wine merchant, has a Sales Representative opportunity available, in Port Elizabeth.
Requirements:
- Grade 12 or equivalent
- Post matric qualification in Sales & Marketing, Business Management or equivalent, advantageous
- Valid driver’s license
- Liquor, FMCG or related sales environment experience advantageous
- Willing to work flexible hours
- Must be familiar with Port Elizabeth and surroundings
Competencies:
- Able to communicate fluently in English
- Must have excellent communication skills
- Must be self-motivated and results driven
- Must be a strong team player
- Must have excellent negotiating skills
- Focused goal driven individual
- Have a positive attitude towards work
- Must be assertive
- Must have a sound track record in sales
- Must be proficient in Excel and good general administration skills
Duties:
- Call on On-Consumption customers as per agreed calling Schedules
- Building of brands as per Company standards set
- Achieve brand availability targets as per the Company standards
- Design, Implement and Manage promotions, tastings and events
- A commitment to customer service and seeking opportunities
- Manage On Consumption channels as set out in the brand prioritisation
- Interact with relevant Brand and Sales Managers regarding brand plans, strategies and implementation of responsibilities
- General Sales Administration
Salary breakdown:
- Basic + benefits (including incentives)
Please note; that should you not hear from us within 14 days, your application was unsuccessful and your resume will stay on our database for future positons.
Desired Skills:
- Alcohol
- FMCG
- Retail
- Wholesale
- Sales & Marketing
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric