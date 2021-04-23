On-Con Sales Representative

Position: Sales Representative (On Consumption)

Location: Port Elizabeth

Open Equity (Non – equity candidates are encouraged to apply)

Role Purpose:

Our client, a spirit & wine merchant, has a Sales Representative opportunity available, in Port Elizabeth.

Requirements:

Grade 12 or equivalent

Post matric qualification in Sales & Marketing, Business Management or equivalent, advantageous

Valid driver’s license

Liquor, FMCG or related sales environment experience advantageous

Willing to work flexible hours

Must be familiar with Port Elizabeth and surroundings

Competencies:

Able to communicate fluently in English

Must have excellent communication skills

Must be self-motivated and results driven

Must be a strong team player

Must have excellent negotiating skills

Focused goal driven individual

Have a positive attitude towards work

Must be assertive

Must have a sound track record in sales

Must be proficient in Excel and good general administration skills

Duties:

Call on On-Consumption customers as per agreed calling Schedules

Building of brands as per Company standards set

Achieve brand availability targets as per the Company standards

Design, Implement and Manage promotions, tastings and events

A commitment to customer service and seeking opportunities

Manage On Consumption channels as set out in the brand prioritisation

Interact with relevant Brand and Sales Managers regarding brand plans, strategies and implementation of responsibilities

General Sales Administration

Salary breakdown:

Basic + benefits (including incentives)

Please note; that should you not hear from us within 14 days, your application was unsuccessful and your resume will stay on our database for future positons.

Desired Skills:

Alcohol

FMCG

Retail

Wholesale

Sales & Marketing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

