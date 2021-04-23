Operations Manager at Cargo Handling Specialists (Pty) Ltd

Cargo Handling Specialists (Pty) Ltd an established company in the export packing industry also specializing in stevedoring, container loading, abnormal transport ,crate /pallet /cradle manufacturing, warehousing, hazardous packing, rigging and crane hire, is seeking an Operations Manager.
The ideal candidate will have broad knowledge of:
- our industry with 10 years experience in a similar role or a relevant tertiary qualifications with 5 year’s experience in a similar roll.
- Solid understanding of planning principles, tools and technics
- Good understanding of business processes and procedures
- Understanding of health and safety
- Good knowledge of human behavior and performance elements
Key Responsibilities of the roll:
- Scheduling/planning of jobs
- Ensure jobs are executed on time and budget
- Oversee crate, pallet and cradle manufacturing
- Staff management – discipline and departmental HR
- Manage customer expectations
- Co-ordinate Health and Safety
- Oversee stock, equipment and fleet management
- Oversee warehousing/customer cargo handling
Skills required:
- Superior decision making skills
- Excellent organizing skills
- Critical thinking and problem solving
- Superior communication skills
- Good people skills
- Excellent administration skills
- Strong coaching skills
- Conflict management
- Good negotiation and influencing skills
- Reporting
- Strong computer literacy
- Fluent in Afrikaans and English
Attributes and competencies:
- Attention to detail
- Self-motivated, positive attitude, driven and energetic
- Pressure resilient
- Good leader
- Team player
- People and task orientated
- Multi-task focus
- Customer centric
- Time management
- Flexible
- Adaptable
- Deadline orientated
- Dependable
Salary is market related. Salary expectation must be indicated when applying for the position.
If you meet the requirements please submit a full comprehensive CV.
Only short listed candidates will be contacted.
Desired Skills:
- Manage Staff
- Operations responsibility
- KPI management
- Operational budgets
- Operational activities
- Operations management
- People Management
- Motivate Employees
- Performance Improvement
- Performance Reviews
- Performance management
- Manage a team
- Budgetary
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Product & Industrial Design