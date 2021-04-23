Operations Manager at Cargo Handling Specialists (Pty) Ltd

Apr 23, 2021

Cargo Handling Specialists (Pty) Ltd an established company in the export packing industry also specializing in stevedoring, container loading, abnormal transport ,crate /pallet /cradle manufacturing, warehousing, hazardous packing, rigging and crane hire, is seeking an Operations Manager.

The ideal candidate will have broad knowledge of:

  • our industry with 10 years experience in a similar role or a relevant tertiary qualifications with 5 year’s experience in a similar roll.
  • Solid understanding of planning principles, tools and technics
  • Good understanding of business processes and procedures
  • Understanding of health and safety
  • Good knowledge of human behavior and performance elements

Key Responsibilities of the roll:

  • Scheduling/planning of jobs
  • Ensure jobs are executed on time and budget
  • Oversee crate, pallet and cradle manufacturing
  • Staff management – discipline and departmental HR
  • Manage customer expectations
  • Co-ordinate Health and Safety
  • Oversee stock, equipment and fleet management
  • Oversee warehousing/customer cargo handling

Skills required:

  • Superior decision making skills
  • Excellent organizing skills
  • Critical thinking and problem solving
  • Superior communication skills
  • Good people skills
  • Excellent administration skills
  • Strong coaching skills
  • Conflict management
  • Good negotiation and influencing skills
  • Reporting
  • Strong computer literacy
  • Fluent in Afrikaans and English

Attributes and competencies:

  • Attention to detail
  • Self-motivated, positive attitude, driven and energetic
  • Pressure resilient
  • Good leader
  • Team player
  • People and task orientated
  • Multi-task focus
  • Customer centric
  • Time management
  • Flexible
  • Adaptable
  • Deadline orientated
  • Dependable

Salary is market related. Salary expectation must be indicated when applying for the position.

If you meet the requirements please submit a full comprehensive CV.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

  • Manage Staff
  • Operations responsibility
  • KPI management
  • Operational budgets
  • Operational activities
  • Operations management
  • People Management
  • Motivate Employees
  • Performance Improvement
  • Performance Reviews
  • Performance management
  • Manage a team
  • Budgetary

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Product & Industrial Design

