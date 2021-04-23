Operations Manager at Cargo Handling Specialists (Pty) Ltd

Cargo Handling Specialists (Pty) Ltd an established company in the export packing industry also specializing in stevedoring, container loading, abnormal transport ,crate /pallet /cradle manufacturing, warehousing, hazardous packing, rigging and crane hire, is seeking an Operations Manager.

The ideal candidate will have broad knowledge of:

our industry with 10 years experience in a similar role or a relevant tertiary qualifications with 5 year’s experience in a similar roll.

Solid understanding of planning principles, tools and technics

Good understanding of business processes and procedures

Understanding of health and safety

Good knowledge of human behavior and performance elements

Key Responsibilities of the roll:

Scheduling/planning of jobs

Ensure jobs are executed on time and budget

Oversee crate, pallet and cradle manufacturing

Staff management – discipline and departmental HR

Manage customer expectations

Co-ordinate Health and Safety

Oversee stock, equipment and fleet management

Oversee warehousing/customer cargo handling

Skills required:

Superior decision making skills

Excellent organizing skills

Critical thinking and problem solving

Superior communication skills

Good people skills

Excellent administration skills

Strong coaching skills

Conflict management

Good negotiation and influencing skills

Reporting

Strong computer literacy

Fluent in Afrikaans and English

Attributes and competencies:

Attention to detail

Self-motivated, positive attitude, driven and energetic

Pressure resilient

Good leader

Team player

People and task orientated

Multi-task focus

Customer centric

Time management

Flexible

Adaptable

Deadline orientated

Dependable

Salary is market related. Salary expectation must be indicated when applying for the position.

If you meet the requirements please submit a full comprehensive CV.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

