Payroll and HR Administrator Centurion – Reference 20501 (3 months temp assignment)

Balance it in your favour. Join this leading, well-established manufacturing concern.
Duties
Have experience in Sage 300 people payroll software.
Knowledge of rules of hour’s shifts, 2 shift system, leave etc.
Processing of PAYE and UIF.
Provident fund submission.
Processing of IOD applications.
HR functions and leave inputting
Skills and Equity submissions
Requirements
Own transport
Clear ITC record.
Matric
Min 4 years’ experience on Sage 300 People Software.
Experience of wages in a MIBFA or manufacturing environment.
Package & Remuneration
R20 000 to R25 000 CTC per month
Interested?
Please apply directly online!
Desired Skills:
- Payroll