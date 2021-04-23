Payroll and HR Administrator Centurion – Reference 20501 (3 months temp assignment)

Duties

Have experience in Sage 300 people payroll software.

Knowledge of rules of hour’s shifts, 2 shift system, leave etc.

Processing of PAYE and UIF.

Provident fund submission.

Processing of IOD applications.

HR functions and leave inputting

Skills and Equity submissions

Requirements

Own transport

Clear ITC record.

Matric

Min 4 years’ experience on Sage 300 People Software.

Experience of wages in a MIBFA or manufacturing environment.

Package & Remuneration

R20 000 to R25 000 CTC per month

Desired Skills:

Payroll

