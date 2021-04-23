Project Assistant (FTC – ends 31 March 2024) MRU

A Project Assistant (Fixed Term Contract – ends 31 March 2024) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s MatCH Research Unit (MRU) in Durban – Kwa-Zulu Natal.
Background
MRU is a division of the Wits Health Consortium under the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the University of the Witwatersrand. We are committed to supporting the millennium development goals aimed at gender equity, maternal and child health and combatting HIV.
These guide our work which focuses on sexual and reproductive health with research being conducted in microbicides, barrier methods, service integration, and contraception. We conduct clinical, behavioral, operations and implementation science research and support health systems strengthening including capacity building and technical support.
Main purpose of the job
- To provide support and assist in research project activities according to Good Clinical Practice (GCP), the study protocol, and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)
- Perform activities related to data collection including participant recruitment and retention
- Administering informed consent
- Conducting interviews, transcribing, translating and reviewing data and study information
- Assist with participant reimbursements
- Ordering of project supplies and ensuring high-quality data management
- HIV testing and counseling
Location
- MRU Durban – Commercial City Research Site
Key performance areas
- Recruitment and screening of participants
- Retention of participants
- Administering informed consent
- Interviewing participants
- Maintenance of records/documents
- Data capturing
- Administration
Required minimum education and training
- Grade 12
- Computer Literate
- Valid Driver’s license
Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities
- Excellent interpersonal skills are required for this position
- Experience related to HIV and reproductive health is also essential
- Also required for this position are good communication skills and the ability to interact with a variety of stakeholders, including experience liaising with multi-cultural and multi-country teams
- Applicant must have project administration skills and experience with strict compliance to protocols
- Working knowledge of Microsoft Office is mandatory
- The successful applicant must be able to work under pressure and adhere to strict deadlines while being self-motivated, able to work independently and as part of a multidisciplinary team
- The successful incumbent will be skilled in multi-tasking, will be tactful, respectful and always willing to adhere to the strictest confidentiality standards
- A valid GCP certification
Required minimum work experience
- Minimum 1-year of working experience in a research environment
- Experience in undertaking fieldwork, research data collection, HIV counseling and testing certification
- Excellent interpersonal and interviewing skills, with the ability to interact with a variety of stakeholders, are essential
- Excellent attention to data quality and finely tuned task management skills are essential
- Proficient in English and Zulu
TO APPLY
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experienceas mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications is 03 May 2021.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.