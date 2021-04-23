Property Maintenance Specialist (6 Months Contract

Apr 23, 2021

Role Purpose:

  • To oversee maintenance and upgrading of Network infrastructure in accordance with company specifications, building standards and civil & Opex budgets.

Essential Requirements:

  • Relevant 3 year Degree / Diploma (BSc, B. Tech, S4, N6, T3) (Essential)
  • 1 year Project Management/co-ordination experience
  • 3 or more years relevant experience (Essential)
  • Experience in Leasing and Understanding of SPLUMA (The Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Act)
  • Construction regulations (Desirable)
  • 1-2 years working with property/base stations (Desirable)
  • GSM experience (Desirable)

Knowledge/Understanding of:

  • Understanding of basic telecommunications principles
  • Understanding of basic business principles
  • Legislation, i.e. Health and Safety Act
  • Understanding of geographical maps
  • Policies and procedures

Key responsibilities:

  • To oversee the maintenance of all Network infrastructure of the region.
  • To co-ordinate upgrades of the existing infrastructure
  • To ensure that Civil budgets are adhered to, and relevant quotations are analysed in terms of Vodacom specifications.
  • To ensure that base stations are built according to the required building standards.
  • To ensure that base stations are built in line with specifications.
  • To maintain a good working relationship with property owners, and to negotiate relevant outputs needed.
  • To provide information regarding the progress of upgrade projects to all the relevant parties, i.e. project management, radio maintenance etc.
  • To ensure that property contractors are kept abreast with new projects & technology.
  • To facilitate communication between the property department & contractors.
  • To assess and complete leasing applications from external companies, third parties (i.e. Telkom, Cell C, MTN, Sentech) relating to sharing, integrity and transmission of infrastructure)
  • To negotiate network infrastructure leases with landlords
  • Regional lease renewals and Lease Negotiations
  • 3rd party liaison and Managing Landlords
  • Coordinating the attainment of Leasing and site build rights

