Property Maintenance Specialist (6 Months Contract

Role Purpose:
- To oversee maintenance and upgrading of Network infrastructure in accordance with company specifications, building standards and civil & Opex budgets.
Essential Requirements:
- Relevant 3 year Degree / Diploma (BSc, B. Tech, S4, N6, T3) (Essential)
- 1 year Project Management/co-ordination experience
- 3 or more years relevant experience (Essential)
- Experience in Leasing and Understanding of SPLUMA (The Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Act)
- Construction regulations (Desirable)
- 1-2 years working with property/base stations (Desirable)
- GSM experience (Desirable)
Knowledge/Understanding of:
- Understanding of basic telecommunications principles
- Understanding of basic business principles
- Legislation, i.e. Health and Safety Act
- Understanding of geographical maps
- Policies and procedures
Key responsibilities:
- To oversee the maintenance of all Network infrastructure of the region.
- To co-ordinate upgrades of the existing infrastructure
- To ensure that Civil budgets are adhered to, and relevant quotations are analysed in terms of Vodacom specifications.
- To ensure that base stations are built according to the required building standards.
- To ensure that base stations are built in line with specifications.
- To maintain a good working relationship with property owners, and to negotiate relevant outputs needed.
- To provide information regarding the progress of upgrade projects to all the relevant parties, i.e. project management, radio maintenance etc.
- To ensure that property contractors are kept abreast with new projects & technology.
- To facilitate communication between the property department & contractors.
- To assess and complete leasing applications from external companies, third parties (i.e. Telkom, Cell C, MTN, Sentech) relating to sharing, integrity and transmission of infrastructure)
- To negotiate network infrastructure leases with landlords
- Regional lease renewals and Lease Negotiations
- 3rd party liaison and Managing Landlords
- Coordinating the attainment of Leasing and site build rights