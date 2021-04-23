Receiving Team Leader

Apr 23, 2021

Location: Ladysmith

Position: Receiving Team Leader

Industry: Logistics

Minimum Qualifying Criteria:

Matric

Minimum 5 years in a receivng or related role

Roles and Responsibilities

  • Partnering to accomplish administrative plans to ensure accurate results in a timely manner.
  • Leading efforts to ensure that all products are received correctly and in a method that is acceptable to our customers.
  • Maintaining operational processes to insure accuracy and compliance.
  • Assist in monitoring daily productivity objectives to ensure they are meeting company and departmental standards.
  • Following the receiving activity for the warehouse.
  • Helping to attract and retain qualified and motivated workforce while fostering new ideas for improvements from your direct reports.
  • Train new team members on all receiving process and provide continues follow up.
  • Continuously develop direct reports by coaching and grooming them for excellence.
  • Document progress and ensure associates are cross-trained to provide adequate coverage in key processes.
  • Assisting with the evaluation employee performance, handle disciplinary issues and maintaining an environment of respect and accountability to promote a cooperative and harmonious working climate.
  • Monitoring for adequate order of supplies and equipment needs.
  • Maintaining a clean and safe work area.
  • Performing additional duties as assigned

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • n/a

Learn more/Apply for this position