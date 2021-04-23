Location: Ladysmith
Position: Receiving Team Leader
Industry: Logistics
Minimum Qualifying Criteria:
Matric
Minimum 5 years in a receivng or related role
Roles and Responsibilities
- Partnering to accomplish administrative plans to ensure accurate results in a timely manner.
- Leading efforts to ensure that all products are received correctly and in a method that is acceptable to our customers.
- Maintaining operational processes to insure accuracy and compliance.
- Assist in monitoring daily productivity objectives to ensure they are meeting company and departmental standards.
- Following the receiving activity for the warehouse.
- Helping to attract and retain qualified and motivated workforce while fostering new ideas for improvements from your direct reports.
- Train new team members on all receiving process and provide continues follow up.
- Continuously develop direct reports by coaching and grooming them for excellence.
- Document progress and ensure associates are cross-trained to provide adequate coverage in key processes.
- Assisting with the evaluation employee performance, handle disciplinary issues and maintaining an environment of respect and accountability to promote a cooperative and harmonious working climate.
- Monitoring for adequate order of supplies and equipment needs.
- Maintaining a clean and safe work area.
- Performing additional duties as assigned
Employer & Job Benefits:
- n/a