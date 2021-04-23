Our client is in the security space and is looking for an individual to work in their shop in Durban. Operations are in JHB and Durban and they are well established.
Attributes required: Strong communication and being approachable, knowledgeable and helpful. You will have energy and a positive outlook to be at your best while on your feet all day, helping customers get the very most from their experience.
Duties and responsibilities:Providing a high level of customer care as the primary point of contact in matters relating to the day-to-day operation.
Handling customers service requests and inquiries, in a courteous, timely and professional manner, working flexibly and in effective conjunction with the relevant support service staff.
Able to work tight deadlines, managing and prioritizing time effectively
Experience:
3 years + experience in a retail sales role
Desired Skills:
- Customer Service
- Retail
- Customer Liason
- Retail Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Retail
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Retail operations, with a strong focus on customer service.