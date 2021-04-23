Retail Sales

Our client is in the security space and is looking for an individual to work in their shop in Durban. Operations are in JHB and Durban and they are well established.

Attributes required: Strong communication and being approachable, knowledgeable and helpful. You will have energy and a positive outlook to be at your best while on your feet all day, helping customers get the very most from their experience.

Duties and responsibilities:Providing a high level of customer care as the primary point of contact in matters relating to the day-to-day operation.

Handling customers service requests and inquiries, in a courteous, timely and professional manner, working flexibly and in effective conjunction with the relevant support service staff.

Able to work tight deadlines, managing and prioritizing time effectively

Experience:

3 years + experience in a retail sales role

Desired Skills:

Customer Service

Retail

Customer Liason

Retail Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Retail

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Retail operations, with a strong focus on customer service.

Learn more/Apply for this position