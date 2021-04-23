Basic Requirements :
- Must successfully complete Ericsson’s tower training program at required level
- Must be able to work outside of normal business hours (i.e., shift work), to include nights and weekends, if needed
- Self-starter with desire and ability to learn and retain knowledge
- Must be a team player and have excellent interpersonal communication skills
- Excellent organizational and administrative skills
- Effective written and oral communication skills in English language for safety reasons
- Ability to exercise flexibility in challenging and/or perplexing situations
- Ability to multi-task and maintain composure in stressful and demanding work environment
- Knowledge of networking principals, Ethernet standards, power systems, and cable testing
- Working knowledge of telecommunication construction.
- Ability to work outdoors in all types of weather conditions
- Years of Experience 1 to 4
Desired Skills:
- Rigging
- Working at height
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Optical, Electronic & Computer Manufacturing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Telecommunication Industry