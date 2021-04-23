Rigger

Apr 23, 2021

Basic Requirements :

  • Must successfully complete Ericsson’s tower training program at required level
  • Must be able to work outside of normal business hours (i.e., shift work), to include nights and weekends, if needed
  • Self-starter with desire and ability to learn and retain knowledge
  • Must be a team player and have excellent interpersonal communication skills
  • Excellent organizational and administrative skills
  • Effective written and oral communication skills in English language for safety reasons
  • Ability to exercise flexibility in challenging and/or perplexing situations
  • Ability to multi-task and maintain composure in stressful and demanding work environment
  • Knowledge of networking principals, Ethernet standards, power systems, and cable testing
  • Working knowledge of telecommunication construction.
  • Ability to work outdoors in all types of weather conditions
  • Years of Experience 1 to 4

Desired Skills:

  • Rigging
  • Working at height

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Optical, Electronic & Computer Manufacturing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Telecommunication Industry

Learn more/Apply for this position