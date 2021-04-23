Sales and Applications Specialist – Diagnostics

A well-established international Diagnostic Distribution Company requires the above to provide efficient technical support, Customer training, troubleshooting and sales consultation to Key Account Customers as well as coordinate efforts with other Cross-Functional Departments to provide world-class customer service and support.

Minimum requirements for the role:

BSc or BTech degree in either Biotechnology or Chemistry or Medical Technology or related qualification and preferably a candidate who has practical laboratory experience is essential.

Previous laboratory experience having worked within a Clinical Molecular or related environment is preferred.

Previous sales experience is advantageous but not essential as the Company will train the right candidate for the role.

The successful candidate should have excellent interpersonal and communication skills are essential.

Valid driver’s licence is essential.

Computer literacy is essential with good working knowledge of Microsoft packages.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:



Manage Key Account Clients and developing new business in order to grow market share.

Assist with all budgets and forecasting exercises and ensure that monthly, quarterly, and annual budgets are met and exceeded.

Interact with Principals, building and maintaining strong customer relationships.

Maintain a proactive approach with regards to all Key Accounts and ensure strong relationships with Laboratory, Procurement and Management Teams.

Provide assistance to Customers by troubleshooting and method development.

Provide technical advice to Customers with regards to product options and offering advice on products as required.

Obtain a firm understanding of Customer requirements and their business in order to provide the best possible solutions for the short and long-term.

Work closely with the existing Sales Team and Management regarding new products and market strategies for the industry.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

