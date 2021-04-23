Secretary II (Litigation) at Adams & Adams

Duties and responsibilities
- Attending to secretarial and typing functions associated with general legal work, e.g. litigation, third party
- Taking messages and general office duties
- Completing large volumes of dictated typing work relating to High & Magistrate’s court and preparing Notices in terms of Court Rules
- Attend to administration of office files
- Prepare client accounts, attend to invoicing, including preparation of debit and credit notes
- Handling debtors list and typing reconciliation statements
- Liaising with clients, counsel and sheriffs, organising consultations and attending to queries from clients and other attorneys
- Arranging medico-legal examinations for clients with doctors as well as traveling arrangements & accommodation
- Receiving and sending e-mails
- Arranging for urgent services of legal documents and follow up telephonically
- Assisting in supervisor’s practice and facilitate best use of their professional time
- Diarising files and following up on outstanding issues.
About The Employer:
Skills and knowledge
- Computer literate in Microsoft Word
- Minimum typing speed of 45 WPM
- Fully conversant in English and Afrikaans
- Ability to work under pressure while keeping calm
- Ability to work independently, use initiative and be able to work on several matters at a time
- Good telephone and communication skills
- General Litigation experience
- Ability to work accurately with attention to detail
- Experience in personal injury law
- Willingness to learn and become efficient and effective towards responsibility
- Flexibility with respect to time & work.
Qualification/s
- Matric or equivalent qualification.
- Secretarial Diploma with excellent typing skills
- Minimum of 3-4 years’ experience in RAF as a Secretary.