Secretary II (Litigation) at Adams & Adams

Apr 23, 2021

Duties and responsibilities

  • Attending to secretarial and typing functions associated with general legal work, e.g. litigation, third party
  • Taking messages and general office duties
  • Completing large volumes of dictated typing work relating to High & Magistrate’s court and preparing Notices in terms of Court Rules
  • Attend to administration of office files
  • Prepare client accounts, attend to invoicing, including preparation of debit and credit notes
  • Handling debtors list and typing reconciliation statements
  • Liaising with clients, counsel and sheriffs, organising consultations and attending to queries from clients and other attorneys
  • Arranging medico-legal examinations for clients with doctors as well as traveling arrangements & accommodation
  • Receiving and sending e-mails
  • Arranging for urgent services of legal documents and follow up telephonically
  • Assisting in supervisor’s practice and facilitate best use of their professional time
  • Diarising files and following up on outstanding issues.

About The Employer:

Skills and knowledge

  • Computer literate in Microsoft Word

  • Minimum typing speed of 45 WPM

  • Fully conversant in English and Afrikaans

  • Ability to work under pressure while keeping calm

  • Ability to work independently, use initiative and be able to work on several matters at a time

  • Good telephone and communication skills

  • General Litigation experience

  • Ability to work accurately with attention to detail

  • Experience in personal injury law

  • Willingness to learn and become efficient and effective towards responsibility

  • Flexibility with respect to time & work.

 Qualification/s

  • Matric or equivalent qualification.

  • Secretarial Diploma with excellent typing skills

  • Minimum of 3-4 years’ experience in RAF as a Secretary.

Learn more/Apply for this position