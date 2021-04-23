Secretary III at Adams & Adams

Duties and responsibilities
- Answering telephone and taking messages
- Doing dictation and typing/editing of correspondence and documents
- General administrative duties e.g., emails, faxing, photocopying, etc
- Receiving and interpreting client’s instructions and opening, updating and scrutinizing standing instructions.
- Typing confidential reports for meetings
- Downloading of documents from WIPO
- Updating of all standard letters and memoranda relevant to the overseas department
- Responding to client queries and dispatching schedules of charges
- Selecting and preparing for client, appropriate assignment forms depending on chain of transfer of rights; and various other forms
- Identifying South African applicant in light of mergers/changes of name, etc.
- Preparing patent and registered designs applications for filing in South Africa (including divisional and patents of addition) and reporting to client
- Late filing of outstanding documents for applications in South Africa and reporting to client.
- Checking applications prepared and late filings.
- Checking correspondence and documents prepared and filed belatedly.
- Working out invoices and invoicing clients
- Amending/correcting patent & design applications in South Africa
- Obtaining extensions of time for acceptance and registration, and for filing outstanding requirements
- Expediting patent and design registrations and applications
- Diarizing applications
- Typing of specifications and claims and general correspondence.
- Opening of files
- Applying for new account numbers
- Applying to amend existing account details.
- Applying for revenue stamps
- Sorting through fax serve confirmations and entering charges onto file.
- Drawing files when required
- Doing Debit and Credit notes
- To carry out any ad hoc duties that are commensurate with the job level.
- Open cases in Patricia
About The Employer:
Skills and knowledge
- Computer literacy with competent typing skills
- Excellent language skills (good command of English, both written and verbal)
- Ability to prioritise and deal with urgent matters promptly and efficiently.
- A conscientious, loyal and dedicated person, with the ability to think laterally.
- Someone with a professional attitude
- Ability to work independently and under supervision.
- Ability to handle the pressure of having to cope with large workload
Qualifications and Experience
- Matric or equivalent qualification
- A relevant tertiary qualification
- Experience working on Patricia and CMS will be advantageous.