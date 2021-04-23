Secretary III at Adams & Adams

Apr 23, 2021

Duties and responsibilities

  • Answering telephone and taking messages
  • Doing dictation and typing/editing of correspondence and documents
  • General administrative duties e.g., emails, faxing, photocopying, etc
  • Receiving and interpreting client’s instructions and opening, updating and scrutinizing standing instructions.
  • Typing confidential reports for meetings
  • Downloading of documents from WIPO
  • Updating of all standard letters and memoranda relevant to the overseas department
  • Responding to client queries and dispatching schedules of charges
  • Selecting and preparing for client, appropriate assignment forms depending on chain of transfer of rights; and various other forms
  • Identifying South African applicant in light of mergers/changes of name, etc.
  • Preparing patent and registered designs applications for filing in South Africa (including divisional and patents of addition) and reporting to client
  • Late filing of outstanding documents for applications in South Africa and reporting to client.
  • Checking applications prepared and late filings.
  • Checking correspondence and documents prepared and filed belatedly.
  • Working out invoices and invoicing clients
  • Amending/correcting patent & design applications in South Africa
  • Obtaining extensions of time for acceptance and registration, and for filing outstanding requirements
  • Expediting patent and design registrations and applications
  • Diarizing applications
  • Typing of specifications and claims and general correspondence.
  • Opening of files
  • Applying for new account numbers
  • Applying to amend existing account details.
  • Applying for revenue stamps
  • Sorting through fax serve confirmations and entering charges onto file.
  • Drawing files when required
  • Doing Debit and Credit notes
  • To carry out any ad hoc duties that are commensurate with the job level.
  • Open cases in Patricia

About The Employer:

Skills and knowledge

  • Computer literacy with competent typing skills

  • Excellent language skills (good command of English, both written and verbal)

  • Ability to prioritise and deal with urgent matters promptly and efficiently.

  • A conscientious, loyal and dedicated person, with the ability to think laterally.

  • Someone with a professional attitude

  • Ability to work independently and under supervision.

  • Ability to handle the pressure of having to cope with large workload

Qualifications and Experience            

  • Matric or equivalent qualification

  • A relevant tertiary qualification

  • Experience working on Patricia and CMS will be advantageous.

Learn more/Apply for this position