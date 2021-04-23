Secretary III

Duties and Responsibilities

Answering telephone and taking messages

Doing dictation and typing/editing of correspondence and documents

General administrative duties e.g., emails, faxing, photocopying, etc

Receiving and interpreting client’s instructions and opening, updating and scrutinizing standing instructions.

Typing confidential reports for meetings

Downloading of documents from WIPO

Updating of all standard letters and memoranda relevant to the overseas department

Responding to client queries and dispatching schedules of charges

Selecting and preparing for client, appropriate assignment forms depending on chain of transfer of rights; and various other forms

Identifying South African applicant in light of mergers/changes of name, etc.

Preparing patent and registered designs applications for filing in South Africa (including divisional and patents of addition) and reporting to client

Late filing of outstanding documents for applications in South Africa and reporting to client.

Checking applications prepared and late filings.

Checking correspondence and documents prepared and filed belatedly.

Working out invoices and invoicing clients

Amending/correcting patent & design applications in South Africa

Obtaining extensions of time for acceptance and registration, and for filing outstanding requirements

Expediting patent and design registrations and applications

Diarizing applications

Typing of specifications and claims and general correspondence.

Opening of files

Applying for new account numbers

Applying to amend existing account details.

Applying for revenue stamps

Sorting through fax serve confirmations and entering charges onto file.

Drawing files when required

Doing Debit and Credit notes

To carry out any ad hoc duties that are commensurate with the job level.

Open cases in Patricia

Desired Skills:

–

Computer literacy with competent typing skills –

Excellent language skills (good command of English

both written and verbal) –

Ability to prioritise and deal with urgent matters promptly and efficiently. –

A conscientious

loyal and dedicated person

with the ability to think laterally. –

Someone with a professional attitude –

Ability to work independently and under supervision. –

Ability to handle the pressure of having to cope with large workload.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years [other] Legal

2 to 5 years Secretary

About The Employer:

An opportunity has become available for a dynamic individual to join the largest Intellectual Property Firm in Africa and one of the biggest law firms in South Africa

Learn more/Apply for this position