Secretary III

Apr 23, 2021

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Answering telephone and taking messages
  • Doing dictation and typing/editing of correspondence and documents
  • General administrative duties e.g., emails, faxing, photocopying, etc
  • Receiving and interpreting client’s instructions and opening, updating and scrutinizing standing instructions.
  • Typing confidential reports for meetings
  • Downloading of documents from WIPO
  • Updating of all standard letters and memoranda relevant to the overseas department
  • Responding to client queries and dispatching schedules of charges
  • Selecting and preparing for client, appropriate assignment forms depending on chain of transfer of rights; and various other forms
  • Identifying South African applicant in light of mergers/changes of name, etc.
  • Preparing patent and registered designs applications for filing in South Africa (including divisional and patents of addition) and reporting to client
  • Late filing of outstanding documents for applications in South Africa and reporting to client.
  • Checking applications prepared and late filings.
  • Checking correspondence and documents prepared and filed belatedly.
  • Working out invoices and invoicing clients
  • Amending/correcting patent & design applications in South Africa
  • Obtaining extensions of time for acceptance and registration, and for filing outstanding requirements
  • Expediting patent and design registrations and applications
  • Diarizing applications
  • Typing of specifications and claims and general correspondence.
  • Opening of files
  • Applying for new account numbers
  • Applying to amend existing account details.
  • Applying for revenue stamps
  • Sorting through fax serve confirmations and entering charges onto file.
  • Drawing files when required
  • Doing Debit and Credit notes
  • To carry out any ad hoc duties that are commensurate with the job level.
  • Open cases in Patricia

Desired Skills:

  • Computer literacy with competent typing skills –
  • Excellent language skills (good command of English
  • both written and verbal) –
  • Ability to prioritise and deal with urgent matters promptly and efficiently. –
  • A conscientious
  • loyal and dedicated person
  • with the ability to think laterally. –
  • Someone with a professional attitude –
  • Ability to work independently and under supervision. –
  • Ability to handle the pressure of having to cope with large workload.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years [other] Legal
  • 2 to 5 years Secretary

About The Employer:

An opportunity has become available for a dynamic individual to join the largest Intellectual Property Firm in Africa and one of the biggest law firms in South Africa

Learn more/Apply for this position