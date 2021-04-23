Senior Developer

Apr 23, 2021

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Design, develop, test and implement new features and changes to current functionality to business applications as per user
  • SQL queries, stored procedures, functions, views, database design, SSRS, and working with data structures.
  • Development and monitoring of integration between operational and financial
  • Translate business requirements into system functions and features and facilitate the creation of user requirements
  • Create, update, etc. custom and personalized reports, data views, forms, workflows, and functionality as scheduled.
  • Work in a team of
  • Implement BI policies, procedures and
  • Create and maintain coding standards.
  • Ensure system quality control and
  • Manage assigned BI
  • Design, develop, test and implement reports and system enhancements.
  • Develop end-user training material for business
  • Update and document technical processes/procedures.
  • Optimization of SQL queries to enhance system
  • Evaluate and recommend changes to business application system requirements to meet organizational goals and best
  • Data analysis

Knowledge / Experience / Skills / Abilities

  • A minimum of 5 Years financial application development
  • A minimum of 5 years’ strong SQL
  • Experience in Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS)
  • Experience in VBScript and C#.
  • Experience in software development project
  • SageX3 application and administration experience would be an advantage.
  • Sage 300 application and administration experience would be an advantage.
  • Above average development experience in financial environment.
  • Development experience in trade
  • Knowledge of ASP classic is
  • Knowledge of content management systems is a
  • Saleslogix/Infor development experience would be an
  • Working knowledge of Microsoft Windows operating systems, Microsoft Windows server technology and
  • Excellent problem solving
  • Above average verbal and written communication and listening
  • Ability to withstand pressure and provide the organization with above average
  • Excellent analytical skills. (The ability to back engineer inhouse developed )
  • Excellent numerical understanding

Qualifications & Experience
? IT Related Degree/ Diploma
? Financial Management qualification an advantage
? Financial sector experience will be an advantage

Desired Skills:

  • VBScript
  • C#
  • IIS
  • ASP
  • Software Development
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical aid
  • Pensio
  • 13th Cheque

Learn more/Apply for this position