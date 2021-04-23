Senior Developer

Duties and Responsibilities
- Design, develop, test and implement new features and changes to current functionality to business applications as per user
- SQL queries, stored procedures, functions, views, database design, SSRS, and working with data structures.
- Development and monitoring of integration between operational and financial
- Translate business requirements into system functions and features and facilitate the creation of user requirements
- Create, update, etc. custom and personalized reports, data views, forms, workflows, and functionality as scheduled.
- Work in a team of
- Implement BI policies, procedures and
- Create and maintain coding standards.
- Ensure system quality control and
- Manage assigned BI
- Design, develop, test and implement reports and system enhancements.
- Develop end-user training material for business
- Update and document technical processes/procedures.
- Optimization of SQL queries to enhance system
- Evaluate and recommend changes to business application system requirements to meet organizational goals and best
- Data analysis
Knowledge / Experience / Skills / Abilities
- A minimum of 5 Years financial application development
- A minimum of 5 years’ strong SQL
- Experience in Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS)
- Experience in VBScript and C#.
- Experience in software development project
- SageX3 application and administration experience would be an advantage.
- Sage 300 application and administration experience would be an advantage.
- Above average development experience in financial environment.
- Development experience in trade
- Knowledge of ASP classic is
- Knowledge of content management systems is a
- Saleslogix/Infor development experience would be an
- Working knowledge of Microsoft Windows operating systems, Microsoft Windows server technology and
- Excellent problem solving
- Above average verbal and written communication and listening
- Ability to withstand pressure and provide the organization with above average
- Excellent analytical skills. (The ability to back engineer inhouse developed )
- Excellent numerical understanding
Qualifications & Experience
? IT Related Degree/ Diploma
? Financial Management qualification an advantage
? Financial sector experience will be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- VBScript
- C#
- IIS
- ASP
- Software Development
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid
- Pensio
- 13th Cheque