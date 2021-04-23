Senior Developer

Duties and Responsibilities

Design, develop, test and implement new features and changes to current functionality to business applications as per user

SQL queries, stored procedures, functions, views, database design, SSRS, and working with data structures.

Development and monitoring of integration between operational and financial

Translate business requirements into system functions and features and facilitate the creation of user requirements

Create, update, etc. custom and personalized reports, data views, forms, workflows, and functionality as scheduled.

Work in a team of

Implement BI policies, procedures and

Create and maintain coding standards.

Ensure system quality control and

Manage assigned BI

Design, develop, test and implement reports and system enhancements.

Develop end-user training material for business

Update and document technical processes/procedures.

Optimization of SQL queries to enhance system

Evaluate and recommend changes to business application system requirements to meet organizational goals and best

Data analysis

Knowledge / Experience / Skills / Abilities

A minimum of 5 Years financial application development

A minimum of 5 years’ strong SQL

Experience in Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS)

Experience in VBScript and C#.

Experience in software development project

SageX3 application and administration experience would be an advantage.

Sage 300 application and administration experience would be an advantage.

Above average development experience in financial environment.

Development experience in trade

Knowledge of ASP classic is

Knowledge of content management systems is a

Saleslogix/Infor development experience would be an

Working knowledge of Microsoft Windows operating systems, Microsoft Windows server technology and

Excellent problem solving

Above average verbal and written communication and listening

Ability to withstand pressure and provide the organization with above average

Excellent analytical skills. (The ability to back engineer inhouse developed )

Excellent numerical understanding

Qualifications & Experience

? IT Related Degree/ Diploma

? Financial Management qualification an advantage

? Financial sector experience will be an advantage

Desired Skills:

VBScript

C#

IIS

ASP

Software Development

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Pensio

13th Cheque

