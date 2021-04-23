Senior Developer

Job Description:
- Planning, Estimations and Implementation
- Writing code
- Debugging errors
- Testing
- Technical Investigations
- Write technical documentation
- Code Reviews
- Communication with stakeholders
- Provide support to Management
- Provide mentorship and guidance to Mid-Level and Junior Developers
- Compliance to Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)
- Continuous Improvement of:
- Skills and Ability
- Work Throughput
- Communication
- Return Rate (Target Less than 10%)
- Estimations
- Always be Accountable for what you do and work on
- Provide guidance to team on best practice solutions
- Review root cause analysis of issues ensuring implementation of the solution
- Identify areas to improve system performance and availability
- Resolve complex technical design issues
- Possess up-to-date knowledge of technological developments in the industry
- Possess strong problem solving and decision-making skills while using good judgment
- Multi-task and change from one task to another without loss of efficiency or composure
- Communicate effectively and professionally in all forms of communication with internal customers
Job Requirements:
- Degree or Diploma in Computer Science/ Information Systems
- 5+ Years experience developing Desktop and/or Web Applications
- Knowledge of Progress ABL and related frameworks
- Strong understanding of software design principles, industry standards, architecture and navigation.
- Extensive professional experience with Object-Oriented Languages.
- Knowledge of Object-Oriented Design and Object-Oriented Architecture.
- Experience with Relational Databases; DB design, stored procedures, T-SQL, DB architecture.
- Certification on OpenEdge Reference Architecture(OERA) advantageous.
- Proven track record in working in an agile team.