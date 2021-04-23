Senior Internal Auditor

The successful candidate will be responsible for assisting the Internal Audit Manager in planning, managing and executing Internal Audit activities within an Institutional and Retail Investment Management arena.

Responsibilities include:

Process, risk and control assessment reviews – Processing and controlling enhancement design

Report writing and communicating audit results- Developing business acumen and operational knowledge

Supervising and coaching junior auditors

Full involvement in the audit lifecycle. This includes scoping and planning separate audit engagements, to carrying out detailed reviews and testing

Reporting, sharing findings with senior management and chasing management responses/tracking points through to closure

Documenting and reviewing investment management business processes; identifying risks and areas for improvement

Developing pragmatic solutions and identifying best practice controls

Documenting detailed audit working papers and valid supported findings

Assisting in promoting risk awareness throughout the Group

Requirements:

CIA Qualified

7 years audit experience – financial services exposure will be an advantage

Strong business process exposure, ideally through performing detailed audit/assurance engagements

3 – 4 years post qualification experience at a senior auditor / team leader level

Investment Management or Life Products Administration experience would be an advantage – negotiable

Extensive experience performing internal audit reviews including process analysis and risk-control assessments with minimal or no supervision (non-negotiable)

Desired Skills:

Internal Audit

Learn more/Apply for this position