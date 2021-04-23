Senior Internal Auditor

The successful candidate will be responsible for assisting the Internal Audit Manager in planning, managing and executing Internal Audit activities within an Institutional and Retail Investment Management arena.
Responsibilities include:
- Process, risk and control assessment reviews – Processing and controlling enhancement design
- Report writing and communicating audit results- Developing business acumen and operational knowledge
- Supervising and coaching junior auditors
- Full involvement in the audit lifecycle. This includes scoping and planning separate audit engagements, to carrying out detailed reviews and testing
- Reporting, sharing findings with senior management and chasing management responses/tracking points through to closure
- Documenting and reviewing investment management business processes; identifying risks and areas for improvement
- Developing pragmatic solutions and identifying best practice controls
- Documenting detailed audit working papers and valid supported findings
- Assisting in promoting risk awareness throughout the Group
Requirements:
- CIA Qualified
- 7 years audit experience – financial services exposure will be an advantage
- Strong business process exposure, ideally through performing detailed audit/assurance engagements
- 3 – 4 years post qualification experience at a senior auditor / team leader level
- Investment Management or Life Products Administration experience would be an advantage – negotiable
- Extensive experience performing internal audit reviews including process analysis and risk-control assessments with minimal or no supervision (non-negotiable)
Desired Skills:
- Internal Audit