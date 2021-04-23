Senior Internal Auditor at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
Capitec Internal Audit has adopted and strives to govern itself primarily by adherence to the mandatory elements of the Institute of Internal Auditors’ International Professional Practices Framework, including the Core Principles for the Professional Practice of Internal Auditing, the Code of Ethics, the International Standards for the Professional Practice of Internal Auditing (Standards), and the Definition of Internal Auditing, and, when- and wherever applicable, the ISACA Information Technology Assurance Framework (ITAF).
As a senior internal auditor in the Business Banking Integrated Auditing team, your role will be three-fold, i.e.: to assist Internal Audit Services to 1) meet the requirements of the Definition of Internal Auditing through effective end-to-end execution of risk-based audit and consulting engagements and ad hoc investigations across the Business Bank, 2) identify data sources and implement relevant data analytics and continuous auditing programmes in this portfolio, and 3) become involved in project assurance, as appropriate.
Experience
Min:
Three (3) years’ experience in conducting internal audit and consulting engagements in a financial services environment, with six (6) to 12 months’ experience in data analytics and/or project assurance.
Qualifications (Minimum)
Formal Education/NQF Equivalent:
- Relevant Degree in Internal Auditing or equivalent
- Completed Certified Internal Auditor (CIA)
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Honours Degree in Internal Auditing or equivalent
- Formal training in data analytic-related fields and/or experience and/or training in the use of TeamMate Analytics and/or SQL
Knowledge
Min:
Knowledge of:
- Business and banking practices
- Corporate governance
- General supervisory principles
- Professional practices frameworks
- Research
- Sampling
- Control frameworks
- Data collection and analysis
- Information technology (in business and auditing)
- Relevant legislation and regulatory requirements
- Risk management and assessment
Skills
- Ability to think laterally, critically and conceptually
- Analytical
- Attention to detail and quality
- Discerning
- Ability to work independently and in teams
- Assertive
- Diligent
- Objective
Additional Information
- Clear Credit and Crminal Record
- A valid drivers licence and own vehicle is preferred
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
Capitec is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals