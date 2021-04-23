Senior Specialist: Credit Book Monitoring at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To monitor and report on the performance of the Centralised Collections department against performance expectations and policy adherence.

To maintain and propose changes to policies relevant to the role.

Experience

Min:

5 years’ experience in credit monitoring, reporting and / or analysis

Highly proficient in using SQL and Excel for analysis

Exposure to using reports in Qlikview/PowerBI

Ideal:

5 years’ experience within Capitec Bank Credit Operations Exposure to fixed term as well as revolving credit products

Qualification

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification (e.g. Mathematic, Statistics, Financial / Quantitative Risk Management, Economics)

Knowledge

Min:

Knowledge of the following areas are required to perform the job:

National Credit Act

Retail credit products (Fixed term and facilities)

Collections systems and processes

SQL and database structures

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

Capitec Bank’s Credit Policies

Capitec Bank’s banking system (Front- and Back-End)

Knowledge of Capitec Bank’s Centralised Collections systems and processes

Credit risk management throughout the credit life-cycle (granting to handover)

Skills

Communications Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Reporting Skills

Negotiation skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Decision making skills

Attention to Detail

Competencies

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Adhering to Principles and Values

Analysing

Persuading and Influencing

Relating and Networking

Writing and Reporting

Additional Information

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Clear criminal and credit record

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

