Senior Specialist: Legal Advocacy at Liberty Group Limited

Purpose

To provide specialist advice and support in through the provision of sound legal consultation services, with a primary focus on the identification and assessment of all regulatory measures, current and upcoming, impacting on the Group.

Minimum Experience

3 – 5 years experience in a similar environment, of which 1 -2 years at a junior specialist level

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor`s Degrees and Advanced Diplomas [NQF Level 07] in Justice in Society

Additional Minimum Qualifications

Outputs

Keep abreast of new legislation and regulatory changes, advise business stakeholders of potential impact that such changes would have on the business and manage the Group’s collated response to the regulator or industry bodies.

Understanding and applying relevant legal requirements from new and emerging regulation in the provision of proactive and holistic. advice and training, through collaboration with different business areas to provide staff with knowledge and awareness of relevant laws, regulations and standards.

Liaison between Regulatory and Industry Bodies and applicable areas in the Group.

General Regulatory support to BU’s within the Group, including participation as the SME (subject matter expert) on Regulatory Projects.

Assist Head of Legal Advocacy with implementing a robust Regulatory and Advocacy process within the group.

Deliver exceptional legal service that exceeds customers’ expectations through proactive, innovative and appropriate legal solutions.

Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including external attorneys, industry bodies and regulators and act as ambassador of the organisational brand.

Contribute to a TCF service excellence culture, which builds positive relationships and provides opportunity for feedback and exceptional service.

Abide to Legal Mandate and applicable policies to manage the Legal Risk within the Group to mitigate legal losses.

Process

Collaborate with different business areas to provide staff with knowledge and awareness of relevant laws, regulations and standards.

Identify, diagnose and recommend improvements and provide specialist advice and support; ensuring that solutions are appropriate and effective.

Provide accurate and meaningful legal advisory services to designated customers in relation to area of specialisation accountable for.

Keep abreast of regulation and industry developments to advise and guide on key compliance risk issues; enabling informed decision making.

Accountable for the improvement of quality, service and work outputs, continuously recommending improvements.

Plan for the organisation of work outputs and process improvement activities in light of a specific situational context related to the area of specialisation.

Proactively identify area of specialisation related problems, determine cause and effect and recommend the best option to implement corrective action based on previous experience.

Customer

Provide sound consulting services and recommendations based on customer and client needs, current information and trends analyses.

Provide specialist expertise and advice to internal/external customers, that builds strong relationships and creates a favourable impression aligned to Treating the Customer Fairly (TCF) principles.

Finance

Adhere to financial controls, governance and compliance policies and processes throughout an area of specialisation, contributing to cost efficiency.

Learning and Growth

Contribute positively to human capability improvement, related to knowledge optimisation and associated with area of specialisation.

Governance

Implement and provide feedback on the effectiveness of financial policy, practice and procedures: preventing illegal, unethical or improper conduct.

Create awareness to ensure the effective implementation of changes in policy, laws, regulations and associated industry practices.

Comply to risk and governance policies, implement and provide subject matter input to the development of related processes, applicable to the area of specialisation.

Competencies

Liberty Values

Technical Competencies

Legal records / information systems (Intermediate)

Research and Information Gathering (Intermediate)

General advisory and litigation services (Intermediate)

Behavioural Competencies

Professional/Technical learning (Intermediate)

Problem Solving and Analysis (Intermediate)

Governance, Ethics and Values (Intermediate)

Relationship Management and Networking (Intermediate)

