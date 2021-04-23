Senior SQL Administrator -Remote

Contract role

The job will require an organized self-starter that can support clients and work within the larger team to better the service delivered to the clients.

Requirements

A Senior SQL Database Administrator will perform database administration, maintenance, performance tuning, security, and troubleshooting on multiple client environments.

A Senior SQL Database Administrator performs project management tasks as needed to ensure all requirements are delivered on time, and meeting user requirements. They will participate in, and may lead projects and ensure their timely delivery.

A Senior SQL Database Administrator has knowledge of all products, services and solution lines. They contribute to, and will often technically lead, new business intelligence projects.

The Senior SQL Database Administrator will be required to work on multiple client environments within a short space of time to assist with break/fix and sourcing business requirements, estimating hours for the build, and developing from those specifications.

The Senior SQL Database Administrator will work within a team to deliver a solution to our clients. The Senior SQL Database Administrator will need to be able to deliver portions of a solution as well as an entire solution. It is expected that a Microsoft Business Intelligence Developer will be able to carry a conceptual design through to a fully functional system.

Duties will include scheduled reporting, call management and operational tasks.

All aspects of SQL need to be looked after and advised on to the other teams, internal, client side and 3rd party. Where issues do arise, that are not resolved in a timely manner, the person needs to be able to communicate effectively to escalate. Good people skills and inter team relationships are of the upmost importance. The person will also need to be able to self-organize and manage personal capacity to deliver all requirements according to process and SLA.

Qualifications

Required (not-negotiable):

Minimum of 6+ years’ experience in Microsoft SQL Server technologies (2012 and later), having acquired the necessary certifications.

Bachelor’s Degree with Computer Science, Information Technology or Information Systems as area of specialization or equivalent

Advantageous (nice to have):

ITIL Foundation certification

Knowledge

Required (not-negotiable):

Understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies

Advantageous (Nice to Have):

Understanding of Managed Services, and the ability to manage enterprise level environments, whilst adhering to service level agreements and levels of reporting.

SAFE Agile training completed or working knowledge

Understanding of Project Management concepts.

Specialized presentation skills to a senior/strategic audience

Understanding of MSF and MOF.

Development skills in SQL including report writing and SSIS package development.

Application development skills.

PowerShell proficiency

AZURE experience, setup, configuration and troubleshooting.

SQL 2019 DBC experience.

Additional Must-Haves

Must be willing to work overtime when required.

Must be willing travel to customer sites as and when required.

Own transport essential.

