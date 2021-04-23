Solutions Architect

What will you do?

Provide Solutions Architecture services to the company business environments.

Key Responsibilities:

Responsible for the definition of solution architecture for the company business environments. This requirement spans across project and BAU environments and includes Cloud, packages and bespoke solutions.

Liaison with key business and IT stakeholders. Work closely with the business and “Business Change” department to ensure alignment.

Model/Document all related architecture work.

Define solution architectural deliverable products / artefacts in cooperation with the SME’s across relevant enterprise architecture disciplines. This includes high-level planning as well as inputs into business cases, resource plans as well as cost and effort estimations.

Identify and manage the organizational impact (for example, on skills, processes, structures, and/or culture) and financial impact of proposed architectural solutions.

Assist in the establishment and enforcement of related architectural governance and ensure alignment with the Enterprise Architecture frameworks.

Ensure alignment with the company Information and Technology strategy through adherence to group wide architecture principles and objectives. Focus on technologies, services and solutions that enable and support business solutions related to the designated portfolios.

Participate in the execution of architectural consultation and review functions including due diligence (RFI and RFP) investigations.

Assist in the definition and maintenance of IT strategy related to the designated portfolios. Provide input into the Application Portfolio Management (APM) process, including regular reviews and roadmap definitions.

Analyse the IT environment to detect critical deficiencies and recommend solutions for improvement.

Qualifications, Knowledge and Skills:

Matric with Relevant IT Diploma, Degree or equivalent qualifications.

Knowledge of:

Architectural frameworks, capabilities, disciplines and technologies

Digital architecture, Client/User Experience, Policy and Product Administration, Client

Servicing

Servicing SDLC and Agile

Design Thinking / System Thinking

Integration

Security

Knowledge of relevant business domains and service requirements will be beneficial

Experience:

8 –10 years relevant experience in System Analysis and Solution Architecture.

Solid experience in Financial/Insurance/Fiduciary Services and related solutions

Experience in Claims, Underwriting, Reinsurance, Payments & Collections, Trust management and product administration solutions will be recommendable.

Relevant experience in working with Java/.Net/Mainframe technologies.

