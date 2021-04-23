Specialist: Credit Client Incentives at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To help create a ‘best in class’ credit incentives program that delivers client retention and financial performance within the bank’s ROE and profitability targets.

To coordinate with the Profitability, Propensity, and Engagement functions to ensure a holistic credit benefits value proposition

Experience

Minimum:

2 years relevant retail predictive analytics experience

Ideal:

Relevant experience in retail bank credit management (scoring, pricing, and provisioning)

Experience influencing retail credit IT systems architecture

Experience influencing client engagement solutions including direct marketing segmentation

Qualification

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant Honours degree (e.g. Data Science / Statistics / Mathematics / Actuarial Science) is preferred

A relevant Masters degree (e.g. Data Science / Behavioural Economics / Business Administration) would be ideal.

Knowledge

Minimum:

Predictive analytics and machine learning in the context of articulating business requirements

Statistical software (ex. SAS, R, Python)

Database querying software (ex. SQL)

Cloud computing (ex. Azure, Hadoop, Spark)

Retail credit scoring

Retail credit lifecycle

Retail credit market

Retail credit IT systems architecture

Retail credit profit models including pricing and provisioning

Client engagement solutions including direct marketing segmentation

Project management principles

Credit affordability assessment regulations

Business acumen wrt predictive modelling, financial modelling and IT systems / coding design.

Understanding technical issues and the impact these may have on the design and delivery of business solutions.

Ideal:

Capitec Bank’s credit policy and system

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Presentation Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Numerical Reasoning skills

Analytical Skills

Programming skill (SAS, SQL, R, Python)

Competencies

Adhering to Principles and Values

Presenting and Communicating Information

Analysing

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

For further information regarding this job posting, please contact the Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:

Brendon de Klerk

