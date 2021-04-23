Specialist Investigator AML at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

The Specialist Investigator will work as an integral member of the AML Specialist Investigations Team (SI Team). This individual will identify, plan, conduct and complete complex investigations into matters referred from internal or external sources based on the severity or impact risk identified, through the gathering, researching, analysis and evaluation of relevant information in order to determine whether suspicion exists of money laundering, financing of terrorism or reputational risk These efforts will justify making a report(s) to the FIC for the purpose of complying with legislative/regulatory requirements, an intelligence report to mitigate risk to Capitec Bank and a recommendation to exit a client relationship.

Experience

Minimum:

At least 3-4 years’ investigative experience within a financial / banking environment:

Experience in Investigations in AML, forensic or fraud

Experience in Regulatory Reporting of STR’s, SAR’s, TPR’s, TPAR

or

At least 2-3 years’ experience in a similar role, conducting complex specialist investigations

Ideal:

At least 4-5 year’s investigative experience within a financial / banking environment:

Experience in Investigations in AML or forensic risk management

Experience in Regulatory Reporting of STR’s, SAR’s, TPR’s, TFAR or TFTR’s and drafting of intelligence reports

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Risk and Compliance or Law

Knowledge

Minimum:

Knowledge of:

Legislation regarding money laundering control and combating of terrorist financing

Basic regulatory knowledge

Business and commercial awareness

Client Due Diligence procedures

Knowledge of and ability to prevent or report money laundering and Sanctions-related activities in banking and financial services industry

Skills

Communications Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Attention to Detail

Problem solving skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Numerical Reasoning skills

Reporting Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Decision making skills

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Additional Information

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals

