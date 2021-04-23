Team Leader: Data and Analytics at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

Team Leader Data & Analystics. To provide support to the Credit Value Stream, for the New & Existing Products delivery track through component or analytics teams; business level interaction with clients to ensure clear understanding of the core business requirements for efficient support and development of appropriate analyses and reports for the business.

To co-ordinate the daily allocation to and progress on specific tasks of a dedicated analytics or delivery team to ensure delivery according to the Capitec recipe and agile way of work, within agreed timeframes.

To manage and support a team through providing clear direction in terms of delivery, providing technical support, aiding in the development of goal plans, and assisting in the setting and achieving of career development goals.

Experience

Minimum:

Over 2 years’ experience in leadership or management role in the technology and/or data environment.

Experience in an analytics role, (Data Engineer, BIBA, BI Analyst) including experience in and understanding of database structure design and data extraction principles

In an environment which required validating work

Stakeholder relationship engagement and management

Responsibility for delivery in a fast moving environment

Functional experience relevant to the value stream or component team area.

Ideal:

Experience gained in a banking/retail/financial services environment.

Agile methodology experience

Experience in a technical; support function

Qualifications (Minimum)

Bachelor’s Degree in Data Analysis or Information Technology – Systems Engineering

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Honours Degree in Data Analysis or Information Technology – Systems Engineering

Knowledge

Minimum:

Systems Development Life Cycle

Analytics problem methodologies

General business/financial systems & procedures

Database design principles

People management practices

Business acumen

SQL

Data modelling

Stakeholder relationship management principles

Ideal:

Understanding of, and exposure to, DevOps and DataOps principles

Capitec Bank environment and products

The particular operational area (value stream / component team) in which the role will operate.

Skills

SQL Skills

Leadership Skills

Decision making skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Communications Skills

Attention to Detail

Management skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Competencies

Deciding and Initiating Action

Leading and Supervising

Working with People

Persuading and Influencing

Presenting and Communicating Information

Analysing

Creating and Innovating

Planning and Organising

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Adapting and Responding to Change

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Willingness to travel nationally if and when required

Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

