Team Leader: Data Science at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To assist in building and delivering the AI strategy to ensure Capitec is able to compete in a fast changing landscape. Data science will be a key strategic differentiator in the future by; assisting in building and delivering the AI strategy for Capitec as well as developing teams and key technical competencies to support this strategy. focusing on project delivery, team management and coaching and mentoring data scientists in their respective teams from a technical perspective. playing a technical data scientists role (30%) to help automate and improve processes, create new products and services through machine learning and assist with improved decision making based on data. improving the time to value for delivery of data science solutions.



Experience

Minimum:

Proven experience in:

6+ years of experience in building machine learning models in Python/R

Data science, machine learning and integration of developed solutions

Business analysis and requirements gathering

Reproducible coding experience and working with source control tools e.g. Git, Bitbucket

Experience in deploying models into production

Spark, Hadoop or similar big data coding experience

Working in remote environments, e.g. Docker, Linux

Working in cloud environments, e.g. Azure, AWS

2+ years of managing team of technical specialists

Able to lead and organise multiple data science teams to deliver at required need speed and quality.

Present to C-level and key stakeholder management

Designing and delivering end-to-end on all but the most complex ML projects without supervision.

Ideal:

Experience with using cloud (AWS) environments to build and deploy models

8-20 years practical hands-on experience.

Capitec bank environment

Qualifications (Minimum)

Honours Degree in Data Science or Mathematics

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Doctoral Degree in Data Science or Mathematics

Knowledge

Minimum:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

Solution and experimental design for model development

Machine learning development and underlying theory and assumptions of techniques.

Predictive modelling techniques (statistical and machine learning) and deployment

Source control systems e.g. Git, Bitbucket, or Sourcetree

Relational database technologies

Data Science lifecycle and applicable skills within

Stakeholder and project management

People management and leadership principles and practices

Proven ability to lead team of technical specialists

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

Data analysis

Solution and experimental design

Machine learning model architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Specialist in one or more specific machine learning competencies, e.g. NLP, Deep Learning etc.

Solid understanding of:

Underlying theory and application of machine learning models, must be able to understand underlying principles and theory and be able to teach others.

Best practices for data science

Unlocking business value from data science applications

Ethical AI design principles

Capitec Data Science lifecycle

Capitec DPLC

Capitec Recipe

Skills

Strategic Thinking Skills

Management skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Negotiation skills

Influencing Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Programming skill (SAS, SQL, R, Python)

Competencies

Deciding and Initiating Action

Leading and Supervising

Working with People

Working with People_Building and Supporting Teams

Persuading and Influencing

Presenting and Communicating Information

Applying Expertise and Technology

Creating and Innovating

Formulating Strategies and Concepts

Planning and Organising

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Adapting and Responding to Change

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Contactable via own mobile phone

Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

