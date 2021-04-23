TECHNICAL ASSISTANT – EDUCATION AND TRAINING

REQUIREMENTS
- Bachelor’s degree preferably in commerce, accounting or legal
- Professional body membership
DUTIES
- Professional body accreditation: co-ordination and administration
- Professional body monitoring: co-ordination and administration
- CPD monitoring and evaluation
- Report preparation for accreditation, monitoring and CPD
- Business process development for ET Department
- Manage and respond to the needs of stakeholders
- Education & Transformation administrative support as required
SKILLS AND PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES
- Analytical skills
- Critical thinking
- Experience in learning and development
- Research skills
- Report writing skills
- Project management experience
- Innovation and creativity
- Experience in dealing with a professional body (directly or indirectly).
Desired Skills:
- Analytical
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree