Temp Reception (Bloemfontein) at O’Brien Recruitment

Apr 23, 2021

Requirements:

  • Managing a switchboard
  • Transferring calls to the correct recipient
  • Excellent telephone etiquette
  • Open to temporary assignments (e.g. a day, a week or more)
  • Must have matric
  • Positive and friendly personality
  • Energetic and confident
  • Must be available immediately
  • Must have reliable transport

NB: We are updating the database, the position is not readily available and the assignments are based on the client’s request – called when needed

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for Temp Receptionist for clients based in Bloemfontein areas. The ideal candidate must have switchboard & reception experience with excellent communication and telephone etiquette. We are updating the database, the position is not readily available and the assignments are based on the client’s request – called when needed

Learn more/Apply for this position