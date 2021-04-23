Temp Reception (Bloemfontein) at O’Brien Recruitment

Requirements:
- Managing a switchboard
- Transferring calls to the correct recipient
- Excellent telephone etiquette
- Open to temporary assignments (e.g. a day, a week or more)
- Must have matric
- Positive and friendly personality
- Energetic and confident
- Must be available immediately
- Must have reliable transport
NB: We are updating the database, the position is not readily available and the assignments are based on the client’s request – called when needed
About The Employer:
We are currently recruiting for Temp Receptionist for clients based in Bloemfontein areas. The ideal candidate must have switchboard & reception experience with excellent communication and telephone etiquette. We are updating the database, the position is not readily available and the assignments are based on the client’s request – called when needed