UI UX Designer at QES

My client based in cape town is currently looking for a UI/UX designer to join them on a Independent contract basis
The UX/UI designer will be responsible for the collecting, research, investigating and evaluating user requirements
Their responsibility is to deliver and outstanding user experience providing exceptional and intuitive application design for client facing applications
You will be allocated to the BAU (maintenance of existing applications as well as projects)
QUALIFICATION
UI/UX design qualification
Mobile Application UI/UX design
Web UI/UX design
Agile /scrum
Htm, CSS, JavaScript
Microsoft dynamics 365
Tools
TFS
CONFLUENCE
FIGMA
[URL Removed]
INVISION
ADOBE SUITE, ILLUSTRATOR, PHOTOSHOP, XD
ABSTRACT
SKETCH
Desired Skills:
- UI
- UX
- Wireframe
- Mobile Design
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric