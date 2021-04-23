UI UX Designer at QES

My client based in cape town is currently looking for a UI/UX designer to join them on a Independent contract basis

The UX/UI designer will be responsible for the collecting, research, investigating and evaluating user requirements

Their responsibility is to deliver and outstanding user experience providing exceptional and intuitive application design for client facing applications

You will be allocated to the BAU (maintenance of existing applications as well as projects)

QUALIFICATION

UI/UX design qualification

Mobile Application UI/UX design

Web UI/UX design

Agile /scrum

Htm, CSS, JavaScript

Microsoft dynamics 365

Tools

TFS

CONFLUENCE

FIGMA

[URL Removed]

INVISION

ADOBE SUITE, ILLUSTRATOR, PHOTOSHOP, XD

ABSTRACT

SKETCH

Desired Skills:

UI

UX

Wireframe

Mobile Design

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

