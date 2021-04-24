Service Consultant at Capitec Bank Ltd

We’re on the lookout for energetic, self-motivated individuals who share our passion for service in the banking industry. To be part of the journey, follow the steps below:

1.To see what this job is about and complete a short assessment, please click here

2. Once you have completed the above finalize your application by clicking apply below

Purpose Statement

Responsible for providing excellent client service by fulfilling and exceeding the client’s expressed need (Save, Transact, Credit and Insure).

Accurately and timeously, gather and capture client information for loan approvals and conduct deposit/enquiry transactions.

Responsible for maintaining skill, knowledge and competency in order to sell Global One in the interest of the client.

Presenting and conducting self in accordance with brand expectations.

Experience

Minimum:

No previous experience required

Ideal:

More than 1 year’s client service experience within a retail/ financial/ banking environment

Demonstrated track record of engaging in a sales and client facing environment

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Commerce or Management

Knowledge

Minimum:

Knowledge and understanding of: Basic calculations Retail/consumer service environment



Ideal:

Knowledge and understanding of: Capitec Bank Products Internal business processes and procedures Organisational Policies, including (but not limited to) the Credit Policy



Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Competencies

Adhering to Principles and Values

Adhering to Principles and Values_Acting with Integrity

Adhering to Principles and Values_Demonstrating Beliefs and Principles

Adhering to Principles and Values_Showing Community and Social Responsibility

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Championing Customer Needs

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Meeting Basic Work Expectations

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Serving Customers

Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking

Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking_Controlling Costs

Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking_Entrepreneurial Thinking

Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking_Leveraging Opportunities

Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking_Navigating Organisations

Following Instructions and Procedures

Following Instructions and Procedures_Accepting Direction

Following Instructions and Procedures_Following Policies and Procedures

Following Instructions and Procedures_Managing Meetings

Following Instructions and Procedures_Managing Risk

Following Instructions and Procedures_Managing Time

Following Instructions and Procedures_Working Safely

Persuading and Influencing

Persuading and Influencing_Making a Strong Impression

Persuading and Influencing_Making Convincing Arguments

Persuading and Influencing_Negotiating Agreements

Presenting and Communicating Information

Presenting and Communicating Information_Communicating Effectively

Presenting and Communicating information_Presenting and Public Speaking

Relating and Networking

Relating and Networking_Creating and Maintaining Networks

Relating and Networking_Establishing Relationships

Relating and Networking_Interacting with People at Different Levels

Relating and Networking_Managing Political Situations

Additional Information

A valid driver’s licence is preferred

Must have access to transport (personal/public)

Clear criminal and credit record

Flexible and mobile across regions is an advantage

Must have fingerprints which are detectable/recognisable on Capitec Bank’s internal electronic banking system

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position