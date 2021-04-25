Position: Legal Manager: Special Projects (12-month Contract position)
Department: Legal
Location: Modderfontein
Salary: R 1 108 000
JOB PURPOSE
The main purpose of the job is to manage the delivery of special legal projects within the
Companies Legal Department, including, but not limited to the following:
a) The implementation of the amendments to the Professional Regulatory Act
b) Implementation of the Disciplinary Hearing Strategy
c) Implementation of the Protection of Personal Information Act [POPIA]
d) Development of Intellectual Property Portfolio
e) Records Management Digitisation
The ancillary purpose of the job is to promote legal compliance and delivery of strategic
objective, as well as providing support to the Director: Legal in the execution of the mandate
of the legal department or that of the Company.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
- Determination of project scope, budgets, key stakeholders, individual project streams, and inter-project dependencies
- Project costing
- Development, update, and maintenance of relevant project implementation plans and supporting tools
- Planning, coordination, controlling, and managing all project resources, deliverables, and milestones through the life cycle of the project
- Managing and reporting project risks and forecasting of all portfolios
- Manage and assist project rollout managers and task owners to ensure timeous delivery of tasks and within the available budget
- Review documents submitted in line with the project plan and input thereon
- Deliver on allocated project deliverables or tasks
- Manage and facilitate steering committee(s) or task teams, inclusive of management of relevant project meetings for the specific deliverables
- Create a structure for teamwork between all parties involved to ensure the successful execution of a project according to the project plan
- Ensure legislative and internal policy compliance in respect of every project deliverable and generated documentation
- Compile bi-weekly and monthly progress reports
- Facilitate and submit requests for approval of documents to relevant committees and/or board.
- Project closeout
- Provision of any other lawful support to the Director: Legal
REQUIREMENTS
- LLB Degree
- Project Management / legislative drafting and interpretation course would be an added advantage
- A minimum of 5 (five) post-qualification legal experience, 3 (three) of which were within a corporate legal environment
- Knowledge and understanding of relevant legislation i.e. APA, POPIA , PFMA
- Experience in project management, inclusive of the development of the project management tools
- Experience in legislative implementation
- Experience in legislative interpretation
- Experience in compliance would be an added advantage
- Proficiency in MS Office
Desired Skills:
- Project Management / legislative drafting
- APA
- POPIA
- PFMA
- Experience in project management
- Experience in legislative implementation
- Experience in legislative interpretation
- Experience in compliance
- MS Office
- Deadline driven with a high level of accuracy and meticulous attention to detail
- Leadership skills
- Exceptional drafting skills
- Excellent presentation skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication in English
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Ability to work under pressure
- Analytical skills
- Innovative and computer savvy
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree