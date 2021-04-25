Legal Manager: Special Projects (12-month Contract position)

Position: Legal Manager: Special Projects (12-month Contract position)

Department: Legal

Location: Modderfontein

Salary: R 1 108 000

JOB PURPOSE

The main purpose of the job is to manage the delivery of special legal projects within the

Companies Legal Department, including, but not limited to the following:

a) The implementation of the amendments to the Professional Regulatory Act

b) Implementation of the Disciplinary Hearing Strategy

c) Implementation of the Protection of Personal Information Act [POPIA]

d) Development of Intellectual Property Portfolio

e) Records Management Digitisation

The ancillary purpose of the job is to promote legal compliance and delivery of strategic

objective, as well as providing support to the Director: Legal in the execution of the mandate

of the legal department or that of the Company.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Determination of project scope, budgets, key stakeholders, individual project streams, and inter-project dependencies

Project costing

Development, update, and maintenance of relevant project implementation plans and supporting tools

Planning, coordination, controlling, and managing all project resources, deliverables, and milestones through the life cycle of the project

Managing and reporting project risks and forecasting of all portfolios

Manage and assist project rollout managers and task owners to ensure timeous delivery of tasks and within the available budget

Review documents submitted in line with the project plan and input thereon

Deliver on allocated project deliverables or tasks

Manage and facilitate steering committee(s) or task teams, inclusive of management of relevant project meetings for the specific deliverables

Create a structure for teamwork between all parties involved to ensure the successful execution of a project according to the project plan

Ensure legislative and internal policy compliance in respect of every project deliverable and generated documentation

Compile bi-weekly and monthly progress reports

Facilitate and submit requests for approval of documents to relevant committees and/or board.

Project closeout

Provision of any other lawful support to the Director: Legal

REQUIREMENTS

LLB Degree

Project Management / legislative drafting and interpretation course would be an added advantage

A minimum of 5 (five) post-qualification legal experience, 3 (three) of which were within a corporate legal environment

Knowledge and understanding of relevant legislation i.e. APA, POPIA , PFMA

Experience in project management, inclusive of the development of the project management tools

Experience in legislative implementation

Experience in legislative interpretation

Experience in compliance would be an added advantage

Proficiency in MS Office

Desired Skills:

Project Management / legislative drafting

APA

POPIA

PFMA

Experience in project management

Experience in legislative implementation

Experience in legislative interpretation

Experience in compliance

MS Office

Deadline driven with a high level of accuracy and meticulous attention to detail

Leadership skills

Exceptional drafting skills

Excellent presentation skills

Excellent verbal and written communication in English

Excellent interpersonal skills

Ability to work under pressure

Analytical skills

Innovative and computer savvy

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

