Accountant (Finance Systems) – EE at Headhunters

Apr 26, 2021

Our client in the manufacturing industry is currently looking to employ an Accountant (Finance Systems).

The position will be based in Middleburg, Mpumalanga.

 

Responsibilities:

  • Develop financial reports on Hubble (Insight) for all financial disciplines.
  • Create data queries on DAS, Excel and MAX for reporting, analysis and exercises.
  • Ensure financial systems data integrity
  • Manage access and security of financial information within the company.
  • Coordinate various adhoc projects and new system implementations.
  • The incumbent will function as a liaison between Finance and the Information Technology department.
  • Attend to system queries.
  • Log IT job cards for department
  • Train team on new systems when required.

 

Requirements:

  • Bcom / Bcompt in Accounting / Finance
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Accounting
  • Knowledge of financial reporting
  • Excellent knowledge of JD Edwards accounting Receivable modules) Hubble (Insight) report development, Max sales system, Onbase and OLAP data warehouses
  • Advanced MS office package
  • High personal integrity and professionalism.
  • Strong analytical and problem solving skills.
  • Self-motivation and the ability to work independently as well as within a team.
  • Excellent organisation and time management abilities plus the capacity to perform under pressure in a fast paced environment.
  • Strong communication and interpersonal competencies.

 

