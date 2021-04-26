Accountant (Finance Systems) – EE at Headhunters

Our client in the manufacturing industry is currently looking to employ an Accountant (Finance Systems).

The position will be based in Middleburg, Mpumalanga.

Responsibilities:

Develop financial reports on Hubble (Insight) for all financial disciplines.

Create data queries on DAS, Excel and MAX for reporting, analysis and exercises.

Ensure financial systems data integrity

Manage access and security of financial information within the company.

Coordinate various adhoc projects and new system implementations.

The incumbent will function as a liaison between Finance and the Information Technology department.

Attend to system queries.

Log IT job cards for department

Train team on new systems when required.

Requirements:

Bcom / Bcompt in Accounting / Finance

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Accounting

Knowledge of financial reporting

Excellent knowledge of JD Edwards accounting Receivable modules) Hubble (Insight) report development, Max sales system, Onbase and OLAP data warehouses

Advanced MS office package

High personal integrity and professionalism.

Strong analytical and problem solving skills.

Self-motivation and the ability to work independently as well as within a team.

Excellent organisation and time management abilities plus the capacity to perform under pressure in a fast paced environment.

Strong communication and interpersonal competencies.

