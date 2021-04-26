Accountant (Finance Systems) – EE at Headhunters

Our client in the manufacturing industry is currently looking to employ an Accountant (Finance Systems).
The position will be based in Middleburg, Mpumalanga.
Responsibilities:
- Develop financial reports on Hubble (Insight) for all financial disciplines.
- Create data queries on DAS, Excel and MAX for reporting, analysis and exercises.
- Ensure financial systems data integrity
- Manage access and security of financial information within the company.
- Coordinate various adhoc projects and new system implementations.
- The incumbent will function as a liaison between Finance and the Information Technology department.
- Attend to system queries.
- Log IT job cards for department
- Train team on new systems when required.
Requirements:
- Bcom / Bcompt in Accounting / Finance
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Accounting
- Knowledge of financial reporting
- Excellent knowledge of JD Edwards accounting Receivable modules) Hubble (Insight) report development, Max sales system, Onbase and OLAP data warehouses
- Advanced MS office package
- High personal integrity and professionalism.
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills.
- Self-motivation and the ability to work independently as well as within a team.
- Excellent organisation and time management abilities plus the capacity to perform under pressure in a fast paced environment.
- Strong communication and interpersonal competencies.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.